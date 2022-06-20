CEO of GetFitNg Technology, Adekemi Oladipo, declares war on unhealthy eating lifestyle

One of the leading companies in the business of promoting healthy lifestyle and fitness in Nigeria,

GetFitNg Technology Limited, founded by businesswoman Adekemi Oladipo, has literally declared war on unhealthy eating lifestyle and obesity.

Since its inception in 2018, GetFitNg has been pursuing its core objective, which is to promote healthy lifestyle through quality and comfortable range of body shaping and wearable waist trimmers.

Through Adekemi Oladipo’s foresight, GetFitNg performs its services through modern innovation driven by technology. Apart from its line of game-changing waist trimmers, the foremost wellness enterprise has also launched an online portal to make its services more accessible by Nigerians and people across the world, to address some avoidable debilitating illnesses such as obesity.

“The online platform is an e-learning portal dedicated solely to teach how to live a healthy, fit-life and eat healthily. The rate of obesity is high in African and a lot of people do not have the knowledge of how to avoid being obese. So we are teaching online on how to achieve a healthy and fit lifestyle easily without breaking the bank,” explained the founder of GetFitNg.

Speaking further, the amazon running the rules at GetFitNg said: “We registered students and courses on the site. And those enrolled have access to these Do-It-Yourself teachings such as tips on healthy living, a good diet, and easy but effective exercises that will help them to curb tendencies that could lead to obesity. We will be adding more courses subsequently.”

GetFitNg Technology Limited’s latest waist trimmers, one of which is the ‘Getfit Apple cider gummies’, among other products, is perfect for anyone aspiring to get rid of unwanted belly fat.

“Getfit Apple cider gummies are made up of 10 per cent acetic acid with the mother and it is 1000mg, Getfitng gummies are very effective at reducing belly bloats, excess appetite, improves metabolism, assists in clearer skin, weight loss and so much more,” stated Adekemi Oladipo.

Continuing, she said: “Did I mention Getfitng is the first Apple cider gummies in West Africa? And our sweat sticks were inspired to help improve sweat production during any form of physical activities to help reduce water weight quickly We are all happier when we see our belly fat cry sweat during exercise.”

As Adekemi Oladipo is poised to help people achieve their body goals. The entrepreneur recently revealed the incentive put together by her company in one of their outreaches to serve as empowerment to women and also encourage them to lose unwanted fat.

“In March, we had the #Getfit70days Transformation Challenge which ended on March 28 with the first prize of N50, 000 and second prize of N30, 000. We have also had the Getfit International Women’s Day Cash Grant that awarded N50, 000 each for five women-owned businesses. We also have our N20,000 monthly giveaways for five or seven people,” said the Getfitng founder.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...