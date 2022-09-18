CEO, Suntex AG, Riem Ali Taha aims to boost Nigerian textile, fashion industry

Nigerian fashion and textile industry have continued to attract positive attention as Suntex AG, a company which designs produces and distributes embroideries, and prints, is planning big to leave its footprints in the Nigerian and African fabric markets.

Founded in Switzerland in 1998, the company which specializes in voile is presently leading new projects and items specific to the Nigerian market. According to Riem Ali Taha, Suntex AG, will be looking for opportunities to expand.

“The Nigerian market is important to us because most of our products and designs key into the diverse culture and lifestyle of its people, from the North to the South. We are known for our high-quality Swiss Voile fabrics.

We have our own secret which we infuse into creating the Voile materials. This has grown into an essential part of Nigerian culture, receiving widespread attention from the art, design and quality,” she said.

She further stated that Suntex AG creates fashionable Swiss Textiles for the different Traditions of Africa, specialising in Cotton Voile. This, she said, includes textiles such as African Voile Embroideries, Prints, Jacquards, Brocade, Guinea Brocade, Atiku, Lamé as well as Turbans.

“Over the next few years, we intend to gain experience and more customers in the Nigerian fashion industry including the North-Eastern and West African market and African consumers in African metropolitan cities,” Taha added.

According to her, the Nigerian textile industry is witnessing a reawakening and Suntex AG is here to complement the effort already being put in by both the government and key players. That is why the company has upgraded its embroidery factory in Switzerland to meet the needs of the growing market.

It also intends to establish embroidery mills in the country in the near future.

Suntex Ag is mindful of the strides that the Nigerian textile industry has made in recent times. For an industry whose demands are never in short supply, we are here to match the needs of Nigerians and ensure that our wide array of products becomes an acquired taste with Nigerians.

With its head office located in St.Margrethen Switzerland, it previously consisted of four companies; Nile AG, Takotex AG, and AlRayan AG which merged together to form Suntex AG in 1996.

Born in Omdurman in Sudan, the 36 years old, Taha was raised in Switzerland. She studied Business at Benedict in Switzerland. She also has a work experience in different fields including telecommunication and marketing.

