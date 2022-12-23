News

CEO Tranons Clothing Among 50 Persons of the Year Award 2022

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of one of the leading Fashion & Designing Company Tranons Clothing Uju Tracy Benson-Nwawulu has added another important award to her shelf.

Tracy Benson-Nwawulu was among the 50 personalities recognized with the 50 Persons of the Year Award, an annual global event that brings inspiring young together which is powered by Young Entrepreneurs International Summit.

The Young Entrepreneurs International Summit since established has recognized  creative and entrepreneurial young leaders who have made excellent achievements and outstanding contribution to the Nigerian economy.

The December 2, 2022 Young Entrepreneurs International Summit honoured the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of one of the leading Fashion & Designing Company Tranons Clothing .

Tracy Benson-Nwawulu has carved a niche for herself as one of the leading Fashion&designer. Speaking to journalists in Lagos after the award, Tracy Benson-Nwawulu believes that with more women in business, the economy will thrive.

According to her, “we need to empower more women in business for the economy to thrive twice better. A woman can handle three to four businesses successfully due our multi tasking ability.

“I feel very humbled and privileged to have been selected at the 50 Persons of the Year Award. This goes a long way to show that people recognize the Unique Craft we are creating at Tranons.

“I have always been putting in the work and I do it to the best of my ability . I don’t intent to stop now.
More of brainstorming to be diversified. There are so many in this business but what makes you different is your diversity
So that’s where I will invest my energy to make this brand stand out.               

‘To all my customers, this win is for us all. May this Christmas bring a joyful end to the year and may our service continually bring fulfillment to you all. Cheers,”  the CEO Tranons Clothing added.

 

