News

CEO Vintage Deluxe Interior Commiserate with Abutex over Mother’s Death

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Chief Executive Officer of Vintage Deluxe Interior Chief Francis Nwaogwugwu Mune has commiserated with the Managing Director of Abutex Food Equipment Abuchi Vincent Iloanya over the mother’s death Mrs Ifeoma Iloanya.

Mrs Ifeoma Iloanya died on Thursday, after a brief illness.

In a condolence message signed by the interior king, Mune asked Abutex to take solace in the fact that the mother lived a fulfilled life, and successfully mentored and guided him to the path of success.

According to Mune, “I received the news of the demise of your beloved mother Mrs Iloanya with shock but we are consoled by the fact that she lived an examplary life as a great mother.”

Further, Mune said: “As my family and I join the entire family of Iloanya and the entire people of Awkuzu in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State in mourning this great soul, we pray that God almighty her eternal rest, amen.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

‘Nigeria can be better prepared for emergencies like Covid-19’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The communique of a conference by Centre for Gender and Social Policy Studies, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, has highlighted steps Nigeria can take to be better prepared for such issues as the Covid-19 pandemic in future. The centre’s 2022 International Biennial Conference held at OAU’s African Centre of Excellence in ICT-Driven Knowledge Park held recently […]
News Top Stories

APC: Govs, Tinubu’s associates disagree over Shettima, Zulum

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim ABUJA

It is most likely that the running mate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would come from Borno State, North East. That is if the governors on the platform of the party and the political associates of Tinubu, including his family members, could resolve their differences. Otherwise, the slot […]
News

…NANS kicks, threatens to shut down Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The National Association of Nigerian Students on Friday, threatened to shut down the country should the Federal Government proceed to remove subsidy from petrol. The organisation called on Nigerians and all its allied structures to be on the alert for further directives on the next action. The President of NANS, Sunday Asefon, issued the threat […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica