CEPAR To FGN: N6.7trn petrol subsidy projection unsustainable

Director, Centre for Economic Policy Analysis and Research (CEPAR), University of Lagos, Prof.Ndubuisi Nwokoma, said, over the weekend, that subsidy of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly called petrol, was unsustainable.

He noted that the Federal Government was spending much to pay interest on loans, adding that it would be detrimental to the economy for the FG to spend about N3.35 trillion on subsidies for the first half of 2023 orN6.7 trillion for the whole of 2023.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, while presenting the 2023-2035 Medium Term Expenditure Framework & Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF&FSP) in Abuja said the federal government projected to spend N6.7 trillion on petrol subsidy payments in 2023.

Ahmed said subsidy payment projection is based on two prevailing scenarios — business-as-usual or reform.

She said: “Scenario 1 – the Business-as-Usual scenario: This assumes that the subsidy on PMS, estimated at N6.72 trillion for the full year 2023, will remain and be fully provided for,” she said.

Scenario 2 – the Reform scenario: This assumes that petrol subsidy will remain up to mid-2023 based on the 18-month extension announced early 2021, in which case only N3.36 trillion will be provided for.

The Federal Government spent N2.04 trillion on PMS subsidy from January 2022 to July.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPCL) said its under-recovery of PMS/value shortfall, otherwise called fuel subsidy, was N210.38 billion, N219.78 billion, N245.77 billion and N271.59 billion in January, February, March and April 2022 respectively.

It stated that in the months of May, June and July, the petrol subsidy gulped N327.07 billion, N319.18 billion and N448.78 billion respectively. The total sum spent on PMS subsidy during the seven-month period was put at N2.04 trillion.

In addition, the Federal Government, according to the Debt Management Office (DMO), spent N1.33 trillion to service domestic debts in the first half of 2022, representing an increase of 42.5 per cent compared to N935.46 billion spent in the corresponding period of 2021.

It stated that when compared to the second half of 2021, domestic debt service increased by 19.2 per cent from N1.19 trillion.

Prof Nwokoma said fuel subsidy payment benefited the rich more than the masses.

He said it was sad that Nigeria was still importing petroleum products even at its 62nd Independence anniversary.

He also decried the nation’s four refineries: the Kaduna, Port Harcourt and Warri refineries were still not operational.

He urged the Federal Government to enhance Nigeria’s local refining capability and not necessarily rely on Dangote Refinery as the best strategy to address improved local refining capability.

Prof Nwokoma said: “The issue of fuel subsidy has been controversial over time, in terms of the impact on the various segments of the economy. But you discover that government can not sustain this structure for quite a long time because when you subsidise, you have to be sure that it adds value to the economy itself and not distort income distribution or economic growth.

“It has been discovered that subsidy, more often than not in Nigeria benefit the rich as against the poor. The government needs to put its a fiscal house in order by making sure that this subsidy issue is addressed. In as much as this current government believed it existed, now they are faced with the reality that it actually existed because before they came into power, they said there was no subsidy.

But unfortunately for them, they have to face the issue they thought did not exist

