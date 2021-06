In commemoration of this year’s World Environment Day, a non-governmental organistion, the Center for Environment, Human Rights and Development (CEHRD) has called on stakeholders at all levels to take practical steps to prevent further loss of biodiversity in the country and restore degraded ecosystems.

In a press statement issued at the weekend by the group and signed by Kabari Simeon Sam, Head, Environment and Conservation Programme CEHRD, the group advised that individuals, communities and multinational companies must also put to an end practices that compromise conservation and restoration of biodiversity.

These, CEHRD said, are artisanal refining of crude oil, over exploitation of mangroves for firewood, fishing with dynamite and gas flaring.

With the Theme of this year’s celebration tagged ‘Ecosystem Restoration’, the statement read in part: “We demand that the government of Nigeria should, as a matter of urgency, embark on a robust sensitization on citizens’ environmental stewardship and coordinate participatory and sustainably actions to restoring degraded mangroves and rainforests adding that there was urgent need for a national policy on planting of trees in every home, in schools, colleges and public parks.

“For over 50 years, Nigeria has invested in the oil and gas sector, with huge earnings that do not contribute to improving access to ecosystem goods and services. Rather, it has been a five decade of poorly managed environment footprints of the sector, wide spread agony of oil impacted communities, reduced life expectancy, declined agricultural yield, destroyed biodiversity, dislocated economy and an impoverished people.”