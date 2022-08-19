Certificate forgery: Court fixes Oct 12 for hearing of suit seeking to disqualify Tinubu

The Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday fixed October 12 for the hearing of the suit seeking the disqualification of the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s presidential candidate Bola Tinubu from the 2023 election over alleged certificate forgery. Justice Obiora Egwuatu fixed the new date to enable the parties in the suit to complete the filing of their processes and exchange the same as required by law before the adjourned date.

Counsel for Action Alliance (AA), who instituted the suit, Ukpai Ukairo, informed the court that he had just received the Notice of Preliminary Objection from Tinubu asking the court not to entertain the case against him on various grounds. Amongst the grounds, Tinubu through his counsel, Babatunde Ogala (SAN), claimed that the foundation for the certificate forgery suit against him was rooted in the 1999 electoral forms he submitted to the then electoral body. He also claimed that the report of the Lagos State House of Assembly, which probed him on the alleged certificate forgery is the main foundation of the fresh suit and hence, has become statute-barred.

