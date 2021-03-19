News

Certificate forgery: Obaseki hails Appeal Court ruling, praises judiciary

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, yesterday hailed the Appeal Court judgement, which cleared him of a certificate forgery case preferred against him by the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2020 governorship election in the state.

The governor, in a statement, said the ruling by the Court of Appeal vindicated him, even as he reiterated the fact that the suit was, from the onset, a facetious attempt to swindle Edo people through the backdoor as it was without any merit whatsoever. Obaseki said: “The judgement today by the Appeal Court sitting in Abuja is a victory for democracy, equity, fairness and justice. It further reassures confidence in the judiciary as an impartial umpire. “From the content of the judgement, ab initio, all Edo people knew that there was no merit in the case.

It was ill-willed. It is comforting that the judiciary has upheld the truth and the verdict of Edo people.” In the judgment, the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja yesterday ruled that the lower court had not made any mistake and that the plaintiff and witnesses did not pin the 1st Respondent to have forged the certificate. It also held that the judgment of the lower court is apt and very clear, noting that the appellant performed abysmally and has not proved any case.

