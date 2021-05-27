News Top Stories

Certificate forgery: Obaseki wins again in Appeal Court

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

The Court of Appeal sitting In Benin, the Edo State capital, yesterday dismissed the case filed by the Action Democratic Party (ADP), seeking to quash Governor Godwin Obaseki’s victory at September 19, 2020 governorship election. The case, which sought Obaseki’s disqualification on grounds of alleged certificate forgery and dual party nomination, was thrown out by the Presiding Judge, Hon. Justice M.A. Owoade, for lacking in merit.

The judgement came barely two months after the Elections Petitions Tribunal struck out the petition by the ADP and its governorship candidate, Iboi Lucky, challenging the outcome of the September 19, 2020 governorship election, which returned Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as governor of Edo State.

The Appeal Court, delivering the judgment in the case marked CA/B/EPT/ GOV/01 & 1A/2021 Action Democratic Party & Anor v. INEC & 2Ors, held that Obaseki did not forge his certificates with which he contested the 2020 governorship election, dismissing the appeal filed by the ADP and its candidate.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

CORONAVIRUS: Young Nigerians driving spread, older bearing brunt – NCDC

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said that young people, aged between 20 and 40 are driving the transmission of the COVID- 19 in the country. Director-General of NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, said this at the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 media briefing in Abuja, yesterday. Ihekweazu said that investigation had established […]
News

2023: Yerima debunks zoning agreement in APC

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

Former Governor of Zamfara State, Senator Sani Yerima has countered those claiming there was zoning in the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying there was no meeting of APC where zoning was discussed and agreed on. The issue of zoning had taken a center stage in APC as recently, the Caretaker Chairman of Lagos State said […]
News Top Stories

Kukah: I didn’t call for coup against President

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Sokoto

Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Rev. Mathew Hassan Kukah, has denied call for a coup d’etat to topple the government of President Muhammadu Buhari, during his Christmas Day homily.   Kukah said he only expressed his candid opinion on the state of insecurity and dwindling economic opportunities in Nigeria. In the said homily, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica