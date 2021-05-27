Certificate forgery: Obaseki wins again in Appeal Court

The Court of Appeal sitting In Benin, the Edo State capital, yesterday dismissed the case filed by the Action Democratic Party (ADP), seeking to quash Governor Godwin Obaseki’s victory at September 19, 2020 governorship election. The case, which sought Obaseki’s disqualification on grounds of alleged certificate forgery and dual party nomination, was thrown out by the Presiding Judge, Hon. Justice M.A. Owoade, for lacking in merit.

The judgement came barely two months after the Elections Petitions Tribunal struck out the petition by the ADP and its governorship candidate, Iboi Lucky, challenging the outcome of the September 19, 2020 governorship election, which returned Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as governor of Edo State.

The Appeal Court, delivering the judgment in the case marked CA/B/EPT/ GOV/01 & 1A/2021 Action Democratic Party & Anor v. INEC & 2Ors, held that Obaseki did not forge his certificates with which he contested the 2020 governorship election, dismissing the appeal filed by the ADP and its candidate.

Like this: Like Loading...