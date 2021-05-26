Metro & Crime

Certificate forgery: Obaseki wins again in Appeal Court

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Comment(0)

The Court of Appeal sitting In Benin, the Edo State capital, Wednesday dismissed the case filed by the Action Democratic Party (ADP), seeking to quash Governor Godwin Obaseki’s victory at September 19, 2020 governorship election.
The case, which sought Obaseki’s disqualification on grounds of alleged certificate forgery and dual party nomination, was thrown out by the Presiding Judge, Hon. Justice M.A. Owoade, for lacking in merit.
The judgement came barely two months after the Elections Petitions Tribunal struck out the petition by the ADP and its governorship candidate, Iboi Lucky, challenging the outcome of the September 19, 2020 governorship election, which returned Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as governor of Edo State.
The Appeal Court, delivering the judgment in the case marked CA/B/EPT/GOV/01 & 1A/2021 Action Democratic Party & Anor v. INEC & 2Ors, held that Obaseki did not forge his certificates with which he contested the 2020 governorship election, dismissing the appeal filed by the ADP and its candidate.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Aba’s famous kingdom, Etiti-Ohazu, gets new king

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba

  Etiti-Ohazu autonomous community in Aba South Local Government Area of Abia State on Thursday elected a new traditional ruler to fill the vacant stool of the kingdom.   For many years, the stool of Etiti Ohazu, one of Aba’s ancient kingdoms, has been vacant after the death of its former king, HRH Eze Ishmael […]
Metro & Crime

Like Lagos, Kwara to abolish pension for ex-govs 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Kwara State Governor, Adulrahman Abdulrasaq, says his administration will send a bill to the state house of assembly to abolish pension for former governors and deputy governors of the state. The governor said this via his Twitter handle on Friday. Abdulrasaq said the decision to abolish pension for former governors was in line with […]
Metro & Crime

Man spends one year in SARS cell, six years awaiting trial

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

…girlfriend gang-raped, impregnated, dies Thirty-one-year-old Mr. Raphael Ashy choked on emotion as he tried valiantly not to break down. “I’ve spent seven years between police detention and Kirikiri Prison for committing no crime. These days, I pray every day for God to bring someone to rescue me out of this hell that has become my […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica