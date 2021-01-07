Certificate forgery suit against Obaseki expires Saturday

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday fixed today for parties in the certificate forgery suit against Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State to adopt their written addresses. The adjournment was sequel to the fact that the life span of the suit expires on Saturday, January 9, a date, it would exactly 180 days that matter started.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and one of its chieftains, Williams Edobor, had dragged Obaseki to court for allegedly forging his University of Ibadan (UI) certificate he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in aid of his qualification for the September 19 governorship election in Edo State The plaintiffs in the suit filed on July 14, 2019, want the court to disqualify Obaseki and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), from the poll, in the event that Obaseki is found to have forged his university certificate obtained from UI in 1979.

Obaseki had won the election under the platform of the PDP, while the APC with its governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, came second. Sued alongside Obaseki and the PDP is the electoral umpire, INEC. In proving their allegations, the plaintiffs called in a total of six witnesses including two associate professors, who tendered their individual certificates obtained from the University of Ibadan in 1978 and 1979 respectively.

But in his defence, which started on Tuesday, Obaseki called three witnesses among whom is the Deputy Registrar, Legal, University of Ibadan, Mr Abayomi Ajayi, who told the court that the mere fact that some parts of the original of Obaseki’s degree certificate from the UI were missing in the photocopy he attached to his form EC9 and 001 to INEC did not amount to forgery.

