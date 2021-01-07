News

Certificate forgery suit against Obaseki expires Saturday

Posted on Author TUNDE OYESINA Comment(0)

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday fixed today for parties in the certificate forgery suit against Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State to adopt their written addresses. The adjournment was sequel to the fact that the life span of the suit expires on Saturday, January 9, a date, it would exactly 180 days that matter started.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and one of its chieftains, Williams Edobor, had dragged Obaseki to court for allegedly forging his University of Ibadan (UI) certificate he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in aid of his qualification for the September 19 governorship election in Edo State The plaintiffs in the suit filed on July 14, 2019, want the court to disqualify Obaseki and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), from the poll, in the event that Obaseki is found to have forged his university certificate obtained from UI in 1979.

Obaseki had won the election under the platform of the PDP, while the APC with its governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, came second. Sued alongside Obaseki and the PDP is the electoral umpire, INEC. In proving their allegations, the plaintiffs called in a total of six witnesses including two associate professors, who tendered their individual certificates obtained from the University of Ibadan in 1978 and 1979 respectively.

But in his defence, which started on Tuesday, Obaseki called three witnesses among whom is the Deputy Registrar, Legal, University of Ibadan, Mr Abayomi Ajayi, who told the court that the mere fact that some parts of the original of Obaseki’s degree certificate from the UI were missing in the photocopy he attached to his form EC9 and 001 to INEC did not amount to forgery.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Delta rolls out guidelines, date for 2021 LG polls

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

The Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC) has reeled out the guidelines and legal frameworks for the conduct of the local government council election in the state. This was as the Commission urged registered political parties and political stakeholders in the state to commence electioneering campaigns, but without acrimony. The Chairman of DSIEC, Mike Ogbodu, […]
News

Saudi decongests prisons, to repatriate 200 Nigerians

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

*94 stranded Nigerians in Lebanon return *Oyo receives 55 returnees To decongest their prisons, the Saudi Arabian Government has concluded plans to deport 200 Nigerians serving different prison terms soon. The disclosure was made by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Nigeria Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa at the Murtala Muhammed International airport while […]
News Top Stories

N’Assembly jacks up 2021 Budget by N505bn

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Chukwu David and Philip Nyam

The National Assembly, yesterday, passed the 2021 Appropriation Bill, jacking up aggregate expenditure to N13,588,027,886,175, which is a difference of N505 billion over and above the initial N13,082,420,568,233 proposed by the executive.   The budget, which was considered and passed at special sessions, held separately, but simultaneously in both chambers of the parliament, retained the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica