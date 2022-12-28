Certification: Council issues deadline to freight forwarders

The Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN) has said that any freight forwarder, who fails to possess at least a diploma in freight forwarding by the end of 2023, will be deregistered and not allowed to operate in Nigerian seaports. The Registrar of the council, Barrister Sam Nwakohu, emphasised on importance of education and certification for all freight forwarders. He stressed that it was a mandate of the council to ensure all practicing freight forwarders got duly registered, certified and professionalised.

Nwakohu explained in Latgos that it was the decision of the council to deregister any freight forwarder, who does not possess at least a diploma in Freight Forwarding by the end of 2023. The registrar urged the freight forwarders to ensure enrolment for training and get fully-certified before the deadline, to avoid being deregistered or denied a place of practice of freight forwarding in Nigeria. Also, the National President of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), Chief Tochukwu Esizi, said that the association would continue to keep its promise of bringing in new ideas and innovation into the maritime industry, through new and evolving digital technology, maintaining and improving new values, standards, ethics and professional ethos of the industry.

He sought the entrenchment of professionalism in the practice of freight forwarding in Nigeria. Esizi said that NAGAFF would not relent on regular stakeholders’ engagement to remain proactive and dynamic in its advocacy campaigns, to ensure that the maritime industry through freight forwarding gets fully-recognised as a leading economic contributor.

The Founder of the association, Dr. Boniface Aniebonam, made the call on Thursday, during the 23rd anniversary celebration of NAGAFF in Lagos. While encouraging members of the association on the need and importance of getting adequately educated and become certified professionals in their practice, Aniebonam also used the opportunity to charge them on voting for candidates who would uphold good governance when in office. He charged freight forwarders to ensure that CRFFN is taken back from government’s control, because it is not an agency of the government. Also, he expressed dissatisfaction that the NAGAFF academy had yet been registered by CRFFN, even when the council was the brainchild of NAGAFF. Aniebonam said: “It is quite unfortunate that the NAGAFF Academy is not yet registered by CRFFN despite the fact that CRFFN is the brainchild of NAGAFF.

NAGAFF as an organisation under my watch founded CRFFN through an Act of the National Assembly which today is a Law. “CRFFN as it were is not an agency of the government. It is a pseudo organisation and quasi government agency, but those who were not part of the process bungled it and started parading themselves as government officials. But it is not over until it is over.

The liberation struggle is on-going and the matter is still before an Appeal court. “I have given you the platform, NAGAFF as a freight forwarding association cutting across the boundaries of Nigeria, the NAGAFF Academy to study and the Law to back you up.

You must take back your profession.” He said: “NAGAFF at 23 is the first link of what God wants me to do for him and that has to do with the liberation struggle creating opportunities for the young freight forwarders to be able to do things on their own and have that self-confidence. That is why the NAGAFF Academy is very crucial to the administration of NAGAFF.”

