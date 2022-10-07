News

Cervical Cancer: S’Leone to reach 150,000 girls with HPV vaccine

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

In a move to protect adolescent girls from cervical cancer, the Government of Sierra Leone has introduced the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccine to the routine immunisation schedule and launched the start of a campaign to reach 153, 991 girls with the vaccine.

The introduction of the HPV vaccine is one of the key strategies that the government is implementing toward cervical cancer elimination in the country. According to Sierra Leone’s cancer registry, cervical cancer is the second most common and number one killer of all cancers among women aged between 14 and 44 years old and in 2021, approximately 504 new cases of this deadly cancer were diagnosed.

The Ministry of Health and Sanitation (MoHS) with support from Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance (Gavi), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and World Health Organisation (WHO), will administer HPV vaccines nationwide through schools, targeting 153,991 10-year-old girls, who will each receive two doses over a six-month period. Despite the HPV vaccine providing a proven and safe tool to protect women and girls against HPV and the risk of cervical cancer, global coverage rates among 15-year-old girls remain low at 15 per cent with two doses on average. Latest global immunisation coverage data shows that just 12 per cent

 

