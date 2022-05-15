CFAO Motors launches LOXEA Nigeria to provide operating lease, fleet management solutions

CFAO Motors, a subsidiary of the CFAO group, the largest automotive distribution network in Africa with over 158 subsidiaries, recently launched LOXEA by CFAO in Nigeria. Already present in 22 African countries, LOXEA offers operating lease and fleet management solutions.

Now customers can have better access to the CFAO range of products; Mitsubishi and Suzuki cars, Fuso trucks, King Long buses, Toyota forklifts and JCB construction equipment.

According to Mr. Philippe Lefort – General Manager of LOXEA by CFAO, “partnering with LOXEA will allow companies to enjoy the inherent benefits of the CFAO network, a trusted and reliable organisation that has been providing best-in-class products and services for over 119 years in Nigeria.”

LOXEA offers a broad range of services from regular operating leases to comprehensive fleet management and car-sharing through a web portal and mobile applications through its three pillars; LOXEA Lease, LOXEA Connect, and LOXEA Ride.

LOXEA Lease provides rental of vehicles or equipment from 36 to 48 months with full maintenance according to the manufacturer’s prescription, full comprehensive insurance, replacement vehicle (after 48 hours), and geolocation.

The fleet management solution provides a fleet manager, Drivers 24/7, fuel card management, fleet analytics, and fleet mobility optimisation.

Thanks to the LOXEA Connect application, customers can have access to real-time monitoring of fleet usage and behaviour. Mr. Lefort also added: “Our goal is to establish and maintain long-term business relationships by adding value to businesses that outsource their vehicle management by ensuring their fleet is operational 24/7.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...