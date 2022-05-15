Business

CFAO Motors launches LOXEA Nigeria to provide operating lease, fleet management solutions

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

CFAO Motors, a subsidiary of the CFAO group, the largest automotive distribution network in Africa with over 158 subsidiaries, recently launched LOXEA by CFAO in Nigeria. Already present in 22 African countries, LOXEA offers operating lease and fleet management solutions.

 

Now customers can have better access to the CFAO range of products; Mitsubishi and Suzuki cars, Fuso trucks, King Long buses, Toyota forklifts and JCB construction equipment.

 

According to Mr. Philippe Lefort – General Manager of LOXEA by CFAO, “partnering with LOXEA will allow companies to enjoy the inherent benefits of the CFAO network, a trusted and reliable organisation that has been providing best-in-class products and services for over 119 years in Nigeria.”

 

LOXEA offers a broad range of services from regular operating leases to comprehensive fleet management and car-sharing through a web portal and mobile applications through its three pillars; LOXEA Lease, LOXEA Connect, and LOXEA Ride.

 

LOXEA Lease provides rental of vehicles or equipment from 36 to 48 months with full maintenance according to the manufacturer’s prescription, full comprehensive insurance, replacement vehicle (after 48 hours), and geolocation.

 

The fleet management solution provides a fleet manager, Drivers 24/7, fuel card management, fleet analytics, and fleet mobility optimisation.

 

Thanks to the LOXEA Connect application, customers can have access to real-time monitoring of fleet usage and behaviour. Mr. Lefort also added: “Our goal is to establish and maintain long-term business relationships by adding value to businesses that outsource their vehicle management by ensuring their fleet is operational 24/7.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Green Africa to expand fleet, scales operations, secures new deal

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Green Africa, Nigeria’s Lagosbased value airline, has secured new investment from Leadway Assurance Company Limited as the airline makes plans to increase fleet size and scale operations in the region.   Since entry-into-service on August 12, 2021, Green Africa has connected over 150,000 customers across eight airport stations in Nigeria while delivering on the promise […]
Business

How we built Lashiglow to global brand – CEO, Queeneth Wenike

Posted on Author Reporter

  Beauty Expert and Founder of Lashiglow, Queeneth Wenike Beddie-Memberr, said the story of the company’s growth has remained one of Nigeria’s biggest industry stories which is laced with thorns and successes. She spoke at the company’s corporate office in Port Harcourt, when our Correspondent sought audience with her, on Lashiglow’s rising profile in beauty […]
Business

COVID-19, others stunt manufacturing sector’s growth

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Indeed, the second quarter of the year 2020 saw the height of COVID-19 in Nigeria and globally with key facet of the economy contracting in growth and performances. The country’s manufacturing sector was not spared as massive job losses, disruptions in supply chains, recession were pronounced. Taiwo Hassan reports In fact, the country’s manufacturing sector […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica