CFAO to boost Sinotruk Howo productivity in Nigeria

End users of heavy-duty trucks and equipment in Nigeria are in for better deals, and a boost in their productivity and profit going forward as CFAO Equipment signed up as the official co-distributor of Sinotruk Howo in Nigeria towards the end of last year. As an internationally recognised company selling premium automotive brands in Nigeria, the Sinotruk Howo models will be given the CFAO advantage backed by over a century-old service and technical know-how experience in Nigeria. CFAO has been providing products and services across different countries over the years. And key among the products and services being provided to its teeming patrons are automobile and construction equipment. In Nigeria, the company which has positively contributed to the economy for more than 120 years still prides itself as one of the most reliable brands in automobile and automotive solutions.

Amongst other products distributed by the group, CFAO Equipment, (which is under her Mobility subsidiary) currently distributes Fuso Trucks, King Long buses and Cargo Vans, JCB Construction Equipment and Toyota Forklift Machines. However, the company has taken another bold step by adding the renowned Sinotruk Howo brand (N Series) to its line-up, with 371hp, 420hp and 430hp respectively with the following models -Tractor head – 6×4, CNG Tractor head – 6×4, Tipper – 6×4/8×4, Mixer- 6×4/8×4 and Rigid chassis 6×4 (up to 30 tons). These models come with different specifications and applications depending on the end user needs in construction, logistics or even agricultural usage. General Manager of CFAO Equipment, Mr. Francois Van Bladel stated, “As a leading automotive company in Nigeria, we have established a wide and efficient distribution network that can deliver the trucks to every part of the country.

We have the pedigree and the right personnel and technical support for customers, dealers and service centers so the have the necessary skills and knowledge to handle Howo Sinotruk’s products effectively. He said the Sinotruk Howo N series offers a combination of competitive price, power, efficiency, comfort, safety, and versatility that makes it an excellent choice for commercial trucking applications, longterm service intervals, lowerpriced service parts, and long life of vehicles of up to 10-15 years. According to him, its models and configurations make them suitable for a wide range of commercial applications such as tipper trucks, mixers, cargo or tanker trucks/tractor units.

