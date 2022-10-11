News

CFR Award: Management, staff congratulate DG DSS

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The management and staff of the Department of State Services (DSS) have congratulated the Director-General (DG DSS), Alhaji Yusuf Bichi, on the conferment of the National Award of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR), by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Bichi was among the 437 distinguished personalities conferred with national awards, at a colourful ceremony in Abuja on Tuesday.

New Telegraph reports that the conferment of the award, which is the third highest in the national honours category, comes barely a month after the renewal of the spy master’s tenure by President Buhari.

A terse statement by the spokesperson for the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, read: “Today, 11th October, 2022, the Director General, Department of State Services, was conferred with the National Honour Award of Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR) by the President and Commander-in-Chief President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The honour is in recognition of DGSS’ sterling leadership qualities and particularly for his tremendous contributions to the national security management of the country.

“The Management and Staff of the DSS rejoice with the DG on this momentous occasion and wish him good health and greater heights”.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

