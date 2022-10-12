CFR: DSS staff congratulate Bichi

The management, and staff of the Department of State Services (DSS) have congratulated the Director-General (DG DSS), Alhaji Yusuf Bichi, on the conferment of the National Award of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR), by President Muhammadu Buhari. Bichi was among the 437 distinguished personalities conferred with national awards, in Abuja, yesterday. A terse statement by the spokesperson for the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, read: “Today, 11th October, 2022, the Director General, Department of State Services, was conferred with the National Honour Award of Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR) by the President and Commanderin- Chief President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR.”

