Chacha Eke celebrates estranged husband on his birthday

Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke, has celebrated her husband Austin Faani on his birthday. The movie star took to her Instagram page on March 18, where she celebrated her husband on his special day. The actress and Faani have been married for almost eight years.
“Birthday Blessings To My Baby Tino. BestFriend, Husband, Daddy @austinfaani #18th March,” she wrote. This is coming months after the actress had publicly ended her marriage to Faani. The actress later revealed she there were no issues with her marriage, insisting that she was suffering from bipolar disorder.

‘She said: “Five days ago I made a video saying that my marriage to Austin Faani is over and that video came with a lot of backlash from people with many insinuating that it is a clear case of domestic violence. “It is not. Austin has never laid his hands on me.

He has never even raised his voice at me and God in heaven knows that’s the truth. Several psychiatrists have come to assess me mentally and I have been diagnosed with Bipolar disorder. Bipolar is real. Here in Africa, we tend to not know about it due to ignore or overlook it.”

