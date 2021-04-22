News

Chad: FG to control influx of weapons, refugees – Defence Minister

The Federal Government has assured that it will control the influx of weapons and refugees following the instability in Chad following the killing of the long-time President of that country, Idriss Derby, by armed rebels on Monday.
Minister of Defence Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd), who briefed newsmen Thursday at the weekly briefing organised by Presidential Communication Team, at the Presidential Villa, disclosed that the government has started the compilation of the names of its political, religious and ethnic ‘enemies’ with a view to getting rid of them.
Commenting on the impact of the development in Chad on Nigeria, Magashi said: “If there’s no security in Chad there will be a lot of trouble for all neighboring countries.
“When we heard of this unfortunate killing of the Chadian President, we knew that problem is bound to be replicated among neigbouring countries and Nigeria will be most hit by his absence.
“The problem is now going to be aggravated. Because we are not sure the direction in which that country is going to face. But I assure you that we are mindful of our borders, we are mindful of the development, and politically, the government is putting its head together to see how best they can restore the peace in that country.
“So security wise, we’re beefing up all borders to ensure that refugees did not flow into our country. Even Nigerians there I’m sure some of them would like to come back. We have to make ready. Let’s prepare for them.”
Magashi regretted that while incidents of domestic terrorism have reduced due to the measures put in place by government, other problems arising from intolerance have heightened concluding that the country is bleeding.

