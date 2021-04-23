Chad: FG to control influx of weapons, refugees

…says Derby’s death may escalate insecurity in Nigeria

Following fears of migration of Chadians into Nigeria as a result of the instability caused by the killing of their President, Idriss Derby, by the armed rebels on Monday, the Federal Government has given the assurance that it would control the influx of weapons and refugees into the country. Minister of Defence, Maj-Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd), who briefed newsmen yesterday at the weekly briefing organised by the Presidential Communication Team, also raised the alarm that Derby’s death may escalate insecurity in the country, especially in the North-East region.

This came as he described the attacks on government formations in the South-East as an assault on the nation’s security architecture, warning that such would no longer be tolerated. He added that the killers of 12 soldiers in Benue state would be brought to book, stressing “Whoever touches the military has no regard for this country.”

The minister disclosed that nine out of the 12 weapons belonging to the murdered soldiers had already been recovered and arrests of suspects ongoing. Talking about the impact of the development in Chad on Nigeria, Magashi said: “If there’s no security in Chad, there will be a lot of trouble for all neighbouring countries. But thankfully, we have a lot of ongoing military cooperation, through the Multinational Joint Task Force (MJTF), which we expect to continue. We remain mindful of our borders and developments in Chad.”

“When we heard of this unfortunate killing of the Chadian President, we knew that problem is bound to be replicated among neigbouring countries and Nigeria will be most hit by his absence. “But thank God, we have a lot of military activities with the Chadian, Niger, Cameroon (armed forces), we have all that military concern.

So, in the name of that multinational Joint Task Force (MJTF), all these countries, including Chad, are contributing countries for the operation. We hope that very soon, we will find a secure way of the continuation of the activities we’re supposed to be doing.

“The problem is now going to be aggravated. Because we are not sure the direction in which that country is going to face. But I assure you that we are mindful of our borders, we are mindful of the development. And politically, the government is putting its head together to see how best it can restore the peace in that country. “So security wise, we’re beefing up all borders to ensure that refugees do not flow into our country. Even Nigerians there, I’m sure some of them would like to come back home. We have to prepare for them. “We are also afraid of the issue of weapons and armament.

Before now, Chad has been the one stopping most of these infiltrations of weapons and the rest of it. Now, it’s a free for all right from Libya down to Nigeria. It’s very easy now because of the absence of the influence of Chad on that route. So we also have to take care of that. I think we are on top of the situation. All we are praying is that African countries will find a solution to the problem of Chad and get in a more corrective society as respected by international organisations.”

