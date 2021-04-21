Chad: Nigeria proposes dialogue for interim govt, rebels

Warns against conflict spill over across subregion

The Federal Government, Wednesday, proposed urgent dialogue between the transitional government, rebel groups and other stakeholders in the Republic of Chad to prevent the possibility of a worsening armed conflict in the country.

This came on the heels of the passage of the Chadian leader, Marshall of Chad, Idriss Deby Itno, who died on Tuesday, as a result of injuries suffered while leading troops to a frontline battle with rebels.

Although, the deceased leader has been replaced by his son, Mahamat Idris Deby, a 37-year old four star general, Chad is still in a state of turmoil and confusion.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama disclosed that

Nigeria was willing to guide and mainstream the dialogue, within the framework of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and ultimately, the African Union (AU).

In an official statement marked: MFA/PR/2021/15, Onyeama said an early return to democratic governance in Chad should be the ultimate goal, but the immediate objective remained the stabilisation of Chad as well as the regions of ECCAS, ECOWAS and the Sahel.

Onyeama expressed great concerns over evolving developments in Chad, warning that the interim leadership of country and all stakeholders, at home and abroad, including the two armed groups still fighting must not allow the evolving developments to snowball into more chaos with its attendant consequences.

