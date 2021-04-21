News

Chad: Nigeria proposes dialogue for interim govt, rebels

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, Comment(0)
  • Warns against conflict spill over across subregion

The Federal Government, Wednesday, proposed urgent dialogue between the transitional government, rebel groups and other stakeholders in the Republic of Chad to prevent the possibility of a worsening armed conflict in the country.
This came on the heels of the passage of the Chadian leader, Marshall of Chad, Idriss Deby Itno, who died on Tuesday, as a result of injuries suffered while leading troops to a frontline battle with rebels.
Although, the deceased leader has been replaced by his son, Mahamat Idris Deby, a 37-year old four star general, Chad is still in a state of turmoil and confusion.
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama disclosed that
Nigeria was willing to guide and mainstream the dialogue, within the framework of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and ultimately, the African Union (AU).
In an official statement marked: MFA/PR/2021/15, Onyeama said an early return to democratic governance in Chad should be the ultimate goal, but the immediate objective remained the stabilisation of Chad as well as the regions of ECCAS, ECOWAS and the Sahel.
Onyeama expressed great concerns over evolving developments in Chad, warning that the interim leadership of country and all stakeholders, at home and abroad, including the two armed groups still fighting must not allow the evolving developments to snowball into more chaos with its attendant consequences.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Godwin Maduka debunks $1m bribery allegation

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The founder of Las Vegas Pain Institute and Medical Centre and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Anambra State, Dr. Godwin Maduka has debunked the allegation the he gave a bribe of $1million to former governor Peter Obi to assist him in securing the governorship ticket of the PDP, describing it as wicked and […]
News

Delta: APC, SDP, workers reject salary cut, old minimum wage

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Delta State have rejected the salary reversal for workers from the N30,000 minimum wage to the previous N18,000 wage structure as part of moves to address and mitigate the effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the state’s economy.   The state Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, […]
News

IATA wants govts to reopen boarders urgently

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has called on governments to work together to urgently find ways to re-establish global connectivity by re-opening borders and to continue with relief measures to sustain airlines during the COVID- 19 crisis. IATA’s call reflects deep industry frustration as government policies such as closed borders, travel restrictions and quarantines […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica