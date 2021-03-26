Chadian lady nabbed at Abuja airport with 234 grams of heroin concealed in private part

…as 109kg of illicit drugs intercepted at MMIA, NAIA

Taiwo Jimoh

A Chadian lady, Vivien Tarmadji has been arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, by the operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) while trying to board an Ethiopian airline flight 911 enroute Addis Ababa-Italy with 234.35 grams of heroin concealed in her private parts.

The Director, Media and advocacy of the agency, Mr. Femi Babafemi said in a statement Friday that the trafficker, who has been running a saloon business in Italy since 2016 upon her relocation to the country via Libya, was nabbed by vigilant narcotics agents during an outward clearance of the airline at the boarding gate after being scanned.

During interrogation, she claimed she was contacted by a man who called her from Italy to collect the drug from one man who delivered the illicit substance to her in a hotel she lodged in Lagos early in the morning before she took her flight to Abuja same day for onward journey to Italy.

She further claimed that the man brought 50 wraps of heroin for her to swallow but she couldn’t and as such she decided to insert 18 wraps into her private part and returned the remaining to the man that brought them drug to her in the hotel.

According to her, she came into Nigeria to raise money to pay for her house and shop rents which had expired in Italy, as life has been so difficult since the coming in of COVID-19 pandemic. She said the owner of the drugs was to have paid her €10,000 on successful delivery of the drug to Italy.

In the same vein, another trafficker, Okojie James from Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State has also been arrested while boarding Turkish airline flight enroute Abuja-Istanbul-Cyprus.

A number of illicit drugs including 1. 549kg of Cannabis Sativa; 223.80grams of Tramadol; 192.34grams of Rohypnol; 214.05 grams of Flunitrazepam, all of which were concealed in tins of Bournvita and milk, packed in a bag of foodstuff were recovered from him. During interrogation, he claimed his friend, ‘Mr. Elvis’ who resides in Cyprus asked him to collect the luggage for him.

