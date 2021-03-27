Chadian lady nabbed at Abuja airport with 234 grams of heroin

Chadian lady, Vivien Tarmadji has been arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, by the operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). She was trying to board an Ethiopian airline flight 911 enroute Addis Ababa-Italy with 234.35 grams of heroin concealed in her private part.

The trafficker, who runs a salon business in Italy since 2016, upon her relocation to the country via Libya, was caught by vigilant narcotics agents during an outward clearance of the airline at the boarding gate after being scanned. Upon interrogation, she claimed she was contacted by a man, who called her from Italy, to collect the drug from one man. The said man, according to her, delivered the illicit substance to her in a hotel she lodged in Lagos, early in the morning before she took her flight to Abuja, same day for onward journey to Italy.

She further claimed that the man brought 50 wraps of heroin for her to swallow but she couldn’t, and as such she decided to insert 18 wraps into her private part and returned the remaining to the man that brought them the drug to her in the hotel. Similarly, another trafficker, Okojie James from Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State, was arrested while boarding Turkish airline flight enroute Abuja-Istanbul-Cyprus.

549kg of Cannabis Sativa; 223.80grams of Tramadol; 192.34grams of Rohypnol; 214.05 grams of Flunitrazepam, all of which were concealed in tins of Bournvita and milk, packed in a bag of foodstuff were recovered from him During interrogation, he claimed his friend, Mr. Elvis, who resides in Cyprus asked him to collect the luggage for him. According to him, Elvis’ sister sent the luggage to him in Abuja from Benin through a transport company, Big Joe Motors.

Like this: Like Loading...