Chadian President to Buhari: Convene intn’l summit on Lake Chad recharge

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The President of Chad, Marshal Idris’ Deby Itno, has advised President Muhammmadu Buhari to convene an international summit to push his idea for the recharge of Lake Chad. Itno gave this advice yesterday at the State House in Abuja while on a visit to the Nigerian leader to e  plore bilateral issues and security.

 

The Chadian leader told Buhari that his country and Nigeria are both facing similar challenges.

 

According to Buhari’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President said about 30 million people were adversely affected by a shrunken Lake Chad, which is now just about 10 per cent of its original size. He said “It is imperative that there be water transfer to the Lake Chad from the Congo Basin, so that the people can resume their normal lives.”

 

He added that with interbasin water transfer, farming, fishing, animal husbandry would resume, and curtail irregular migration of youths, who now dare the Sahara Desert and the Mediterranean Sea, to get into Europe, seeking greener pastures. “I’ve been engaging with the relevant stakeholders in Africa and beyond, on why we need to recharge Lake Chad. Nigeria will benefit more, but it is also advantageous to everyone,’’ the President added.

 

He appreciated Chad for its role in curbing insurgency in the region, particularly the Boko Haram challenge.

 

“We appreciate what you are doing on security. When I first came to office in 2015, I came to see you, as well as leaders of other neighbouring countries, because it makes sense to be in the good books of our neighbours.” He wished Marshal Itno well in the general elections coming up in his country in April.

