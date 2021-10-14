Chairmanship: PDP Northern Caucus’ meeting stalemated

The northern caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has failed to reach a consensus over the choice of candidate for national chairmanship position in this month’s national convention. Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Finitiri, who addressed journalists after the meeting, said there was communication gap between them and some party leaders who supposed to appear before the meeting. Leaders of the party who met yesterday at Bauchi State Lodge were supposed to agree on a consensus candidate for the position. But Finitiri said all the three regions are interested in the position. He said the meeting will reconvene today by 11 am.

Already, North Central has presented former President of the Senate Dr. Iyorchia Ayu while former Katisna State governor Ibrahim Shehu Shema emerged from North West. It was gathered that the Deputy National Chairman (North) Senator Suleiman Nazif who is from Bauchi State, North East is insisting in running for the position. Nazif, who is absent at last night’s meeting, is believed to be enjoying the support of former president of the Senate Bukola Saraki. Party source said he would address the press today where he will formally announced his candidacy. North Central is positioned to produce the national chairmanship, which is zoned to the North but Saraki faction said the zone is not interested.

