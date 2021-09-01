Chairmanship: Who is best bet for APC?

FELIX NWANERI reports on the race for the national chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC), which has seen some gladiators throwing their hats to the ring as the ruling party advances to its national convention

It is a mind game as the battle for the national chairmanship position of the All Progressives Congress (APC) gathers momentum, with gladiators for the ruling party’s plum job leaving nothing to chance to actualize their respective bids. With the ruling party APC, releasing the timetable and schedule of its September 4 Local government congresses across the states, the date for the much-anticipated national convention of the party seems to be drawing closer. The schedule for the local government congresses was contained in a notice signed by the party’s National Secretary, Senator John Akpanudoedehe.

With the approved guidelines for election of the party’s executive across the 774 local government areas in the country as well as a three-man delegation to the National Convention, the party three delegates to the national convention, there is no doubt that the APC structure is gradually taking shape and the focus, once again will shift to the chairmanship position to kick-start fully the politics of 2023. Already, analysts are of the view that the calibre of aspirants seeking the national chairmanship of the APC is a welcome development for a party in governance.

The belief is that next national chairman, besides preparing the party for the 2023 general election, will have to deal with enormous issues it will inherit from the outgoing and past leadership and ensure that the party truly live up to its “progressives” credentials beyond just the name. The chairman would also be saddled with the responsibility of changing the current perception among Nigerians, rekindle the hope and confidence of chieftains of the party and more importantly, ensure a level playing ground to all aspirants during the presidential primary election for the 2023 elections if the consensus option being canvassed is not adopted.

The ultimate goal is to secure victory for the party in 2023. To achieve this, old wounds must be healed and an emergency response unit must be set up to cater to those who will sustain fresh injuries during and after the general election. Among the candidates jostling for the position of the party’s national chairman are Senators Abdullahi Adamu, Tanko Al-Makura, George Akume, Mohammed Sani Musa and Danjuma Goje. Also in the race is Mallam Mustapha Salihu and former Governors Ali Modu Sheriff and Abdulaziz Yari.

These candidates are eminently qualified and they have served the party in one capacity or the other. All the candidates are former governors with the exception of Senator Musa, who represents Niger East at the National Assembly and Alhjai Saliu Mustapha. Being former governors, they will bring to the fore their meritorious years of leading their states and the party can benefit immensely from their experience.

However, the perception of overzealousness, corruption baggage and authoritarianism as witnessed during the leadership of former Governor Adams Oshiomhole may affect their endorsement by members and leaders of the party. On the other hand, Mallam Mustapha will bring with him three years of experience as a former deputy chairman of the Congress for Progressives Change (CPC) and a member of the defunct All Nigerias Peoples Party (ANPP). Unlike the other candidates, the Kwara-born politician in recent times has not shown much interest in making public his intentions and agenda to clinch the top party position.

While there is no doubt that Adamu, Al-Makura, Akume, Goje, Sheriff and Yari are serious contenders for the APC national chairmanship, the odds seem to favour Senator Musa. Apart from having the backing of his state chapter of the party, the lawmaker’s bid has also been endorsed by most APC senators, who are rooting for one of their own to assume the leadership of the party. Equally working for Musa is the clamour for the chairmanship of the APC to be Those rooting for the chairman, Senate Committee on Services, are of the view that the party should avoid handing its leadership to another former governor given what it went through in the hands of Oshiomhole.

According to them, what the ruling party needs going into a general election is a team player as the “Buhari factor” is not going to be there again. They also insist that Buni’s successor must be a party man and not what they described as “fair weather politicians,” who are good in jumping ship at will.

For them, besides being a founding member of the APC, Senator Musa is a highly organized, dedicated, passionate and hardworking person with a proven integrity in all the plac-es he has served in both public and private sector from 1986 to date. The lawmaker was also described as a great mobilizer, a bridge builder and a strategist, who is not only passionate about the wholesome development of the nation but has the capacity required to manage diverse people and interests irrespective of tribe, religion.

These according to them, are what APC needs going into the 2023 general election. The belief that Senator Musa, who chairs the Senate Services Committee, is the right for the APC top job, perhaps, explains the various endorsements for his bid. Just recently, a group under the aegis of APC Stakeholders for 2023 Elections Victory, in declaring support for the senator, said he has experience both at the state, in the business and legislative class to position him well to lead the APC. Coordinators of the group, Yemi Adeleye and Sabiu Ali, in a statement, described Musa as a grassroots mobilizer and bridge builder, adding: “With the current state of the APC, the party needs to leadership qualities of Senator Musa to continue the reconciliation and peaceful rehabilitation approach that has been entrenched in the party by the Governor Buni-led caretaker committee.”

The group added: “This is the time for the APC to have someone in the capacity of Senator Musa as APC national chairman to pilot the affairs of the party to victory in 2023 and beyond. Musa is a committed manager of people and resources, using exceptional leadership organization and communication skills to manage high performance across sectional teams. He has proven skill in developing consensus at party, committee and legislative levels and has also exhibited qualities that could stand him out as a solid party man that can deliver the APC in all future elections.”

While much has been said about his sterling qualities and ability to lead the party but a lot has also been left unsaid on his impeccable patriotism to his country and party. Musa has remained visible and consistent in envisioning a radical departure from the docility and obstinacy that was the hallmark of the past leadership of the party in resolving delicate issues that requires tact and reconciling aggrieved members. Those who hold this view, maintained that challenges that come with inheriting a party of diverse culture with a potential to be enveloped with protracted crisis requires a technocrat and a politician with the prerequisite leadership skills of the modern era – someone who is vibrant, focus driven, devoid of godfatherism and free from corruption.

They added the APC cannot afford a repeat of the past as the party is going through a new metamorphosis on the account of the ongoing reconciliation efforts and recent decampees into the party ahead of its national convention. Consequently, the egos and expectations of these gladiators must be managed in such a way as to avoid a possible implosion of the party.

In addition, the main opposition party is regrouping and playing to the gallery by capitalizing on the past challenges of the APC to whip up public sympathy. Against this backdrop, Senator Musa’s experience in managing people will come handy. According to those pushing his candidacy, “having demonstrated a high level of integrity and discipline, Musa remains a valid choice for the APC to begin the rebuilding process; build mutual trust, friendship and respect among our party members and Nigerians as a whole.” While it is expected that more aspirants will declare their intention to vie for the APC national chairmanship position, there is no doubt that Senator Musa will weather the storm and become the choice of his party men and other stakeholders.

