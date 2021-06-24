Chaka gets SEC’s fintech licence

Digital Investment Platform, Chaka, has announced its recent acquisition of the digital sub-broker/subbroker serving multiple brokers through a digital platform license by the Securities Exchange Commission of Nigeria (SEC), in line with its measures to ensure its regulatory compliance. This makes Chaka the first recipient of this newly created licence by the SEC, as part of the Commission’s efforts to foster regulation within the investment-tech space, to ensure the safety of the investing public while encouraging innovation within the sector.

Commenting on the new licence, acquisition, Tosin Osibodu, Cofounder & CEO, Chaka Technologies, said: “We are honored to be the foremost fintech company to receive SEC’s first Fintech license in Nigeria, the digital subbroker license. “For us, this is an important step towards achieving our vision to level the playing field for African investors, and a defining moment for the future of digital investments in Nigeria and Africa at large. “Receiving this new licence will enable us to continue to power on our mission to enable digital investing for businesses and individuals in the country and beyond. “As Nigeria remains an attractive hive for fintech innovation, this new license from the SEC is the much-needed guide to help safeguard the investing public amid the ever-evolving landscape. “This licence represents a significant milestone for all players within this industry, and we are confident that it will strengthen efforts towards fostering further growth and transformation.

