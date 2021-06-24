Business

Chaka gets SEC’s fintech licence

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Digital Investment Platform, Chaka, has announced its recent acquisition of the digital sub-broker/subbroker serving multiple brokers through a digital platform license by the Securities Exchange Commission of Nigeria (SEC), in line with its measures to ensure its regulatory compliance. This makes Chaka the first recipient of this newly created licence by the SEC, as part of the Commission’s efforts to foster regulation within the investment-tech space, to ensure the safety of the investing public while encouraging innovation within the sector.

Commenting on the new licence, acquisition, Tosin Osibodu, Cofounder & CEO, Chaka Technologies, said: “We are honored to be the foremost fintech company to receive SEC’s first Fintech license in Nigeria, the digital subbroker license. “For us, this is an important step towards achieving our vision to level the playing field for African investors, and a defining moment for the future of digital investments in Nigeria and Africa at large. “Receiving this new licence will enable us to continue to power on our mission to enable digital investing for businesses and individuals in the country and beyond. “As Nigeria remains an attractive hive for fintech innovation, this new license from the SEC is the much-needed guide to help safeguard the investing public amid the ever-evolving landscape. “This licence represents a significant milestone for all players within this industry, and we are confident that it will strengthen efforts towards fostering further growth and transformation.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

FG moves to end N127bn yearly loss to cyber crimes

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

…to establish National Cyber Security Coordination Centre The Federal Government is set to tackle the menace of cybercrimes in Nigeria with the development of a comprehensive National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy. Implementation of this policy is expected to curb or reduce to the barest minimum the country’s annual loss to cybercrimes, which is estimated to […]
Business

Food blockade: How consumers found alternatives to tomatoes, beef

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The food blockade from the North to the South was lifted after less than one week. However, stories have emerged about households in the South who devised quick means to cope with scarcity of beef and tomatoes, two of the major food items which pricing was greatly impacted by the blockade.   The food blockade […]
Business

Dollar, yen jump after Trump tests positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  The dollar jumped and the safe-haven yen hit its highest level of the week on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he tested positive for COVID-19 and entered quarantine. The news could cause a new wave of market volatility as investors brace for the hotly-contested presidential election in November. The greenback rose about […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica