Chaka partners TradingView for borderless investments

Chaka, a digital investment platform has partnered with TradingView, the world’s online charting platform to spot investment opportunities in global markets.

 

The partnership, according to Chaka, will enable protraders and businesses across Africa to have direct access to over 11,000 assets trading on international stock markets, advanced charts and trading ideas, among other key trading advantages.

 

The partnership makes Chaka the first African broker to launch TradingView for retail investors and businesses in Africa.

 

The benefits of this collaboration to Chaka’s clients include access to advanced tools for effective trading analysis, access to a wide trading community and real-time trading ideas, personalised onboarding and account support. Commenting on the partnership,

 

Tosin Osibodu, Cofounder & CEO, Chaka Technologies said: “We are proud to announce this partnership with TradingView, which aligns with our mission to enable borderless digital investing for every African.

 

As we work to expand our footprints on the continent, one of our key objectives is to identify and harness strategic partnerships such as this, as well as leverage our proprietary infrastructure, to deliver world-class, leading tools and platforms for Africans to invest, trade, and build lasting wealth

