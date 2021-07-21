Chaka secures $1.5m funding to power digital investments

SEC-licensed digital subbroker, Chaka Technologies, has raised $1.5 million in a pre-seed funding round led by Breyer Capital, premier global venture capital and private equity firm focused on catalysing growth in high-impact tech companies like Spotify and Facebook. Other participants in the round are 4DX Ventures, Golden Palm Investments, Future Africa, Seedstars and Musha Ventures. According to a statement from Chaka, the funding would serve as a catalyst to enable Chaka to continue to power on its mission to enable borderless investments across Africa and deliver digital investments solutions for African businesses.

It will also be used towards the expansion of the Fintech’s footprints in West Africa to reach more retail investors and attract more foreign players to African capital markets. Commenting on the funding secured, Tosin Osibodu, Co-founder & CEO, Chaka Technologies said: “This is indeed a significant milestone for us at Chaka. We see digital investments as an opportunity to boost economic transformation in Africa, and our goal is to use this funding to bring this vision to life.

“With this capital, we will focus on our goals to build a roster of formidable partners and accelerate our expansion to other markets within Africa. This investment also enables us to hire top talent and integrate more advanced functionalities into our investment and wealth management solutions for businesses.” “Our mission remains the same and we are excited to be backed by VCs like Breyer Capital that trust us and are extremely optimistic of the possibilities that exist for Chaka and Africa,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...