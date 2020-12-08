Challenge of health reportage during pandemic

Health journalists in Abuja recently received some knocks and kudos over their reportage of the COVID-19 pandemic in the last nine months. REGINA OTOKPA reports

Immediately the first case of Coronavirus (COVID19) infection was established in Nigeria, journalists covering the health beat knew the game had changed as they were at risk. Like the Ebola days, the Federal Ministry of Health once again became the second home for this group of journalists.

Media briefings were held daily in a rather crowded conference room without enough space and ventilation to accommodate the over 50 journalists. But unlike Ebola, the pandemic continued to spread, forcing the country into a lockdown as was witnessed in other countries of the world.

However, health journalists, as essential workers, were constantly on the move, keeping Nigerians abreast with every relevant information. They went chasing and tracking resource persons to understand the dynamics of the virus in order to reduce the panic that had enveloped the society.

The briefings became a ready avenue to disseminate directives on health and safety protocols to the citizens. The first few months of the pandemic were the most crucial as health journalists and editors were forced to stay awake, some times up till past 12 midnight, waiting for the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to release its daily updates on new infections, possible deaths and discharges.

Recently at a two-day workshop organised by the Association of Nigeria Health Journalists (ANHEJ) on COVID-19 reportage assessment, members of the Fourth Estate of the Realm voiced out some of the challenges they have encountered in the last nine months.

Gloria Essien, Secretary of ANHEJ and staff of Voice of Nigeria (VON), said the first few months were frustrating as movement, access to resource persons, high usage of data and call units were some of the difficulties journalists experienced. “Most people were at home and it’s not possible to always have the contact numbers of every expert.

“Data usage and consumption was high because meetings and conferences were being held virtually on Zoom. So, we had to subscribe almost every day to link up on webinars because stories must flow COVID-19 or no COVID-19.” “I spent over N200,000 on cab during the lockdown, going for the Presidential Task Force (PTF) briefings, says Nike Adebowale, a reporter with Premium Times.

Assessing the briefing venue was hectic and resource consuming. During the lockdown, I spent N5,000 per day on cab, N2,500 per trip. I had to use Uber because normal commercial cabs and private vehicles couldn’t run during the lock down.”

Chika Onyesi, a reporter with Daily Post said: “It was basically tough but being a journalist, I got away with a lot of things. The restrictions on movement didn’t really affect me. I was actually using my Identity Card to move around but in terms of sourcing for news, it as really very difficult.

“Most of the time, I worked from home. I relied on the journalists’ platform to get stories from the PTF, to be able to write my reports on the things that were happening. But I went out whenever I knew it was necessary,” she said. Another reporter, Friday Olokor of The Punch, said it was a traumatic experience for most journalists.

“Besides putting their lives at risk, Nigerian journalists put their lives on the line because it is our responsibility to tell Nigerians how the numbers are rising and give an update on the situation. It is only by the Grace of God that some of us survived it.

“COVID-19 reportage is more stressful than Ebola because the risk factors were not as high as it is now but we will continue to tell the news as it is and as it is supposed to be,” Olokor said.

President of ANHEJ, Mr. Hassan Zaggi, crowned it all when he said the media risked it all for the good of humanity to report all issues concerning the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Zaggi said the journalists became the bridge between policy makers and the public, as they took the concerns of the people to government and related government’s responses back to the people. “The media risked it all; it was indeed very tasking that even though a journalist cannot go out to source for information, he/she is expected to get the needed information.

“The journalist is expected to get the needed information, so that the people can have the requisite knowledge on how to keep safe and be able to protect themselves from the disease. “In the process of doing this, journalists, especially those covering the health sector in Nigeria, were overstretched, some even contracted the virus. We did our best to ensure that people got informed about COVID-19 and we are still in the business of doing so, even as the good news of vaccine invention livens up the world.”

Some key experts who assessed the role of Nigerian health journalists were impressed with coverage of the pandemic. However, they seek increased efforts to investigate existing gaps, delivery of well researched reports capable of changing the perception and behaviours to the pandemic.

Chief Executive Officer, International Society of Media in Public Health (ISMPH), Mrs Moji Makanjuola, asked journalists to be thorough, dig deep, ask questions and report issues that are under-reported away from information provided by government.

“The media, whether we like it or not, owes the human race the duty of disseminating information in a realistic, positive change effecting, and ameliorating manner. “Without evoking panic and fear, we can give a picture of reality and how to mitigate the im- minent disasters. We can improve dispositions, douse fear, anger, and anxiety and replace them with positive action when we act right.

“Practicing media these modern times demands elements of aggressiveness and proactivitness. “We should have a new mindset, a determination to rid our nation of COVID-19, – the media way. We need to track it, its impact, its mitigation, what works, what does not work with it.”

Country Representative, World Health Organisation (WHO) in Nigeria, Dr. Walter Mulombo, who maintained the critical role of the media in shaping the health narratives towards achievement of Universal Health Coverage in Nigeria, said there was room to do more.

Mulombo, represented by WHO’s Media and Communication Specialist, Charity Warigon, raised concerns over the implications of fake news and misinformation which he fears, are capable of undermining the gains made in the fight against the pandemic.

Worried over the attitude of some journalists towards the COVID- 19 protocols, Warigon advised journalists covering the health beat to practice what they preach by adhering strictly to the protocols on social distancing, wearing of face mask, use of hand sanitisers and frequent hand wash.

“These things are very influential in shaping attitude, behaviour, in creating awareness.

Please, let us close that gap and do things more seriously. You should do what you preach by obeying COVID- 19 protocol and wear your facemasks. “I can see an increasing role of journalists in public health; I see the crucial role that journalists play in public health and supporting Universal Health Coverage and public health currently addressing the issue with infodemic.”

Gloria Essien, who agreed that most journalists fail to adhere to the same protocols they keep asking Nigerians on a daily basis to make a way of life, said: “We need to keep talking to them to ensure the change first begins with us.”

The highlight of the workshop was the presentation of awards to outstanding journalists, and personalities who have contributed to the improvement of the nation’s health sector.

