Challenges slow growth in manufacturing

The first six months of year 2022 for the country’s manufacturing sector was marred by profound trajectories, including the sudden war between Russia and Ukraine, importation of contaminated petrol, subsidy crisis, elections and new alcoholic tariff among many others. These challenges slowed the pace of growth and performances in the real sector of the economy. TAIWO HASSAN reports

Already, members of the organised private sector (OPS) have expressed worries that the fragile Nigerian economy in terms of performance and growth trajectory is going to pose challenges to the country’s manufacturing sector as greater attention is expected to be paid to political issues than economic transformation by the Federal Government. Not too far in the beginning of the year 2022, specifically in the first week of January, government announced new excise duty on carbonated and non-alcoholic drinks despite outcry from OPS for government to reconsider the move. Since then, it has been one challenge and the other in the country’s manufacturing sector, with many firms forced to review their operations.

41 items prohibition list

With the New Year, much complaints still trail access to foreign exchange (forex) for manufacturers. The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), a key member of OPS, advised the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to have a robust engagement with stakeholders to review the over 41 items on the prohibition list in 2022. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise, Dr. Muda Yusuf, in an interview with New Telegraph, emphasided that it was time the apex bank reviewed the forex exclusion list of the over 41 items banned from accessing foreign exchange in the official window. Yusuf, a renowned economist and immediate past director general of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), had stated that some of the products on the list were intermediate products for some manufacturing firms and, therefore, posing challenges to manufacturing locally.

Reassessed debt sources

Also in the H1’22, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) raised the alarm about the country’s debt costs, saying 2022 budget was showing a deficit of N6.39 trillion, representing 3.46 per cent of national GDP expected to come from borrowing and also debt service provision of N3.61 trillion.

Indeed, LCCI stated that it was time for the country to re-assess its debt sources to borrow at lower rates or access more zero-interest loans like the Sukuk in a bid to lessing debt burden payments in the long terms. President and Chairman of Council, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Dr. Michael Olawale- Cole, explained that government needed to watch the rising recurrent (especially personnel) expenditure in the country by keying into a cost reflective zero interest loans in order to save the country’s GDP growth. Olawale-Cole explained that a look at 2022 aggregate FGN Expenditure of N17.13 trillion, recurrent (non-debt) spending was estimated at N6.91 trillion, which is 40 per cent of total expenditure and 20 per cent higher than the 2021 budget.

AfCFTA

Another major happening in the half year under review was the promoters of the the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) disclosing that the abnormalities being experienced in the foreign exchange rate conversion were costing multilateral trade in the continent an estimated $5 billion yearly and also playing a major role in the continent’s GDP retrogression. Precisely, the management of Af- CFTA said that was the reason the Pan-African Payments and Settlements System (PAPSS) of the Afreximbank was debuted to assist the continent to save the $5 billion annually loss from the accruals conversions to dollars in exchange rate.

FEC’s N3tr fuel subsidy approval

Another major events in the country was the sudden decision by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to approve the sum of N3 trillion as fuel subsidy for the 2022 fiscal year. Consequently, the OPS empathically stated that the decision would see Nigeria’s economy in danger of over bloated debt burdens and bleeding till 2023. The OPS members were not happy that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration shifted the goal post by making U-turn to included extra N3 trillion devoted for fuel subsidy in this year’s budget.

Unemployment, insecurity challenges

In addition, the first half of year 2022 also witnessed the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agricul-ture (NACCIMA) lamenting that the country’s alarming unemployment crisis with its security implications have been posing risks to a conducive business environment for businesses in the country. National President, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, IDE John Udeagbala, explained that unemployment rate, as at the second quarter of 2020, reportedly stood at 33.3 per cent, signifying that 22 million people were unemployed in a labour force estimated at 80 million. The NACCIMA national president said that the latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics on Nigerian economy gradually slowing down could be detrimental to economic recovery this year.

MAN takes on CBN on e-Valuation, e-Invoicing

Following the announcement by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on new circular on e-Valuation and e-Invoicing for import and export, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) urged CBN to hold on its implementation until stakeholders were consulted. MAN suggested to the apex bank that there was need to ensure that CBN does not go ahead to implement the guidelines without accommodating the constructive inputs of stakeholders, especially those whose businesses would be negatively impacted. The Director-General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, stated that the association was concerned about the new CBN circular on E-Valuation and E-Invoicing for import and export as it related to some measures of impact on the foreign exchange (forex) profile of the country.

High import bill for PMS

With Nigeria’s trade balance showing a deficit of N3 trillion in Q3’21, the business community operators lamented that huge import bill on petroleum products and the weak competitiveness of the non-oil economy are major contributory factors to the unfavourable balance of trade position of the country. In particular, the country’s private sector group operators are saying that for Nigeria to boost her export sector’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product), the fundamental issues of over dependence on oil and gas for export earnings must be addressed holistically to shore up the trade balance deficit in the system.

Achieving FG’s $200bn from non-oil export

In H1’22, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) disclosed that for Nigeria to realise the repatriation of $200 billion from non-oil export in the next three to five years, the Federal Government required the right policies, critical export infrastructure, international trade diplomacy and adequate funding to achieve the desired results within the stipulated period. LCCI’s Director-General, Dr. Chinyere Almona, stated that for Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to repatriate the sum of $200 billion from non-oil export in the next three to five years was commendable against the background of having more diversified revenue sources in the economy. Almona said that the race to $200 billion in FX repatriation (RT200 FX Programme) would act as a tincture and catalyst to infrastructure development in the country.

Contaminated fuel saga

However, one of the most topical issues in the half year under review was the admission by Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) that it was evacuating contaminated fuel from circulation. The move resulted in fuel scarcity and increase in pump price of premium motor spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol. Indeed, artisans and small business owners in the country’s informal sector complained bitterly of their businesses suffering operational challenges in terms of rising energy costs (fuel and electricity). This made members of OPS to wade into the matter, saying that many small businesses are groaning over fuel scarcity and epileptic power supply in running their businesses daily with profound losses being incurred on rising energy costs in the country. In addition, no doubts, this also severely affected the growth of micro and small businesses in the country’s informal sector. Sadly for a sector that is yet to overcome the COVID-19-induced lockdown imposed by governments (federal, states and local), it was shocking and surprising that gross operational errors in the country’s downstream sector led to the importation of contaminated fuel with high content of methanol, making the country’s informal sector operators go through another round of hardship and pains as they struggled to get fuel to power their generating set.

Russia-Ukraine war

Also, crude oil price at the international market hovered above $100 per barrel amidst Russian sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine. However, members of OPS raised the alarm over disruptions in Nigeria’s macroeconomics, saying the crisis was taking a huge toll on raw materials, agric products and oil & gas importation into the country. Specifically, the OPS, which is the leading voice of chambers and commerce, private sector operators and business community owners in all facets of the economy, complained that Nigeria was already seeing the disruptions of the supply side effects of the Russian sanctions and the Ukraine crisis on higher energy cost amidst shortage in petroleum product importation with queues resurfacing at filling stations nationwide.

Last line

From all indications, it was clear that the macroeconomic challenges severely hampered any positive movement in the country’s manufacturing sector in H1’22.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...