Challenging lives of the stone crushers of Nasarawa

As a first timer travelling from Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT) through Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, one cannot but notice the beautiful looking mountains spread across the belt of Endeh Hills where the Nigeria Police Training College is located – incidentally it also harbours the abode of the stone crushers of Nasarawa Eggon. And it is there where some of these haggardly dressed people, numbering over 200 mostly women and some children, have spent between 15 and 20 years in the backbreaking business just to earn a living and pay their children’s school fees as confirmed by Usman Dodo Monde, while speaking with New Telegraph.

Despite the hard physical labour needed to crush the hard stones working under the scorching sun, often battling hunger and thirst pangs, injuries and tiredness, these women smiled cheerfully when they sighted our correspondent during his recent visit to their place of work.

Sadly, despite their pathetic situation some prospective buyers, mostly contractors, still heartlessly owe them for the stones bought from them. Some of the stone crushers are currently locked in a legal tussle in court with some of these contractors in an effort to get their money. New Telegraph learnt that one of the tricks the indebted contractors play is to claim that they themselves were also being owed and as such are unable to come up with the money to pay the stone crushers. This sometimes goes on for months as confirmed by a woman leader in one of the groups, Mrs Amina Ibrahim, 42, a mother of six when interviewed.

Incidentally, despite the seeming hopelessness of their situation, the stone crushers are not allowing it to weigh them down and are still very optimistic that things will change one day which sees them still continuing to toil day and night doing the backbreaking work.

It was learnt that government officials, philanthropists and good spirited individuals had often dropped by to see them leaving with promises of improving their working conditions with the purchase of better implement amongst other assurances.

Sadly one of their biggest clients, the contractor handling the construction of the dual carriage way from Keffi to the Eastern part of the country, has also failed to render any form of assistance to them. The authorities of Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of the state whose council headquarters is literally located right under the noses of the stone crushers have also failed to ameliorate their situation despite several appeals. Findings by our Correspondent during the visit to the site showed that the workers are in dire need of having access to explosives with which they can use to blast the rocks into smaller more manageable pieces and some crushing machines which would enhance their business.

New Telegraph learnt that due to the high demand for their materials, some of the stone crushers have turned to engaging their little children to assist them in the business in order to enable them meet the supply needs of their buyers. Ironically, even they have not been immune to the adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic which was obvious by the large heaps of crushed stones left unsold because work slowed down due to the effects of the virus according to Mrs. Ibrahim. “If you had come before the COVID-19 pandemic you would not have seen any of these,” she said pointing to the heaps.

“Everything we produce would have been sold,” she added. Another stone crusher, Usman Dodo Monde, 47, shared some personal insights with New Telegraph. “I live in Nasarawa Eggon and I have been in this business for the past 20 years. I thank God because this is where I earn my livelihood. I use proceeds from this business to pay my children’s school fees.

I have even registered the grown up one for the NECO (National Examinations Council) exam.” Speaking further, he said: “During good periods I used to make between N60, 000 to N100, 000 a month, although at times less than that because the market price goes up and down sometimes depending on the season too.” Giving an insight into what the work actually entails, he said: “This work is a very difficult one first of all we use a big log of firewood to heat the rock and use heavy irons to break the rocks before crushing it. This takes enormous effort; it is not easy doing it. “Sometimes I get 30-40 tonnes a month. Everything we do here is manual labour.

We use our bare fingers to pick the stones, just look at my palms. You can see bruises so for you to get plenty of crushed stones you must work hard even with your labourers. “The challenge we are facing is that our buyers still owe us despite our suffering to produce the stones for them.

I am appealing to government and wealthy individuals to assist us with dynamite and crushing machines so that we can blow up rocks and crush them because I have no strength again. I am old and can’t do much again. “Our major buyers are contractors but some of them when they come they will buy on credit and they will never come back to pay until we start asking them for the money.”

When New Telegraph sort to find out how much they are paid for all their hard work he said: “A 10-tyre truck load of the crushed stones goes for N40, 000, for a pick-up van it is N10, 000 and N5, 000 for wheel barrow depending on the type of stones.

“Many of them are owing me some money, some of them I leave them with God. “Government people used to come here and when they come they will promise to assist but they will not come back to fulfil their promises.” When asked why he chose stone crushing over farming, Monde said: “If you farm and you don’t have the money to buy herbicides and fertilizer to spray on the farm at the end of the year you won’t get anything tangible. Another thing is that cows won’t allow you to be profitable because Fulani herdsmen always use them to destroy the crops. And if you try to complain it will become a problem that is why some of us are into the stone crushing business.” Also speaking to New Telegraph, 46-year-old Hajara Dahiru, said: “I live in Nasarawa Eggon and have been in the stone crushing business for the past 20 years.

This is where I get money to take care of my family and pay my children’s school fees. I have three children. The first one is in SS1; another one is in JSS classes while the last one is in nursery.” When asked how much she roughly makes a month, Mrs. Dahiru answered: “I make between N30, 000 to N40, 000 depending on the quality one can get.

A fully loaded truck is N90, 000–N100, 000. However, our challenge is with buyers, especially contractors, they owe us and when we ask for payment, they will say the government didn’t pay them and they will keep owing us for months. “Our buyers come from different places like Lafia, Doma, Makurdi, Abuja and Jos. The most annoying thing is that when contractors come, they will carry our goods on credit but they will pay the truck owners and pay the loaders but they will not pay us until we start asking for our money.” Summarising she said: “I am appealing to the government to assist us by creating a ready market for us and assist us improve our working conditions.”

