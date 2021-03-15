Champion Breweries: Earnings decline on operational challenges

Shift in consumer patterns in the light of the economic situation in the country and corresponding squeeze on disposable income is affecting the earnings of Champion Breweries Plc. CHRIS UGWU writes

As Nigeria suffers from volatility in crude oil prices and COVID-19 crisis, with government revenue declining and public sector workers going unpaid for months, consumers of alcoholic beverage products are increasingly trading down to more affordable brands due to the economic down turn.

Following the challenging macro- environment and the squeeze on household wallets, growth in the mainstream segment has been constrained, with more growth seen among cheaper brands.

Notable among the changes to the architecture of alcohol business in the country is the rise to prominence of a new variant of alcoholic drinks, which mixes bitters with spirit. For instance, the introduction of Alomo Bitters produced by a Ghanaian company, Kasapreko Limited, in Accra, led the charge in this category of beverages, even as the market share of all other alcoholic brands have been reconfigured and the beer brands suffering a significant loss of market share.

To this end, the financial results of some of the companies in the sector have not been encouraging and the expectations is that the subsequent results would be brighter enough to erase the negatives in the accounts but, unfortunately, the trend has continued unabated.

Champion Breweries Plc like its peers has not been able to sustain impressive performance despite innovative and proactive responses to market dynamics and competitive pressures. Market watchers attribute the depletion in revenue to stiff competition and drop in the value of naira despite its innovation in the industry.

The company’s share price movement stood at N2.44 per share when the closing bell rang on Friday. Corporate profile Champion Breweries Plc was incorporated as a private limited liability company on the 31st of July, 1974, with the name South East Breweries Limited. The company’s name was changed from South East Breweries Limited to Cross River Breweries Limited and thereafter to Champion Breweries Limited. The major shareholders include

The Raysun Nigeria Limited, Asset Management Nominee and Akwa Ibom State Government whose shareholdings are 60.71 per cent, 12.29 per cent and 10 per cent respectively. The principal activity of the company is to carry on business of brewing and marketing of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Nigeria as well as provide contract brewing and packaging services.

Financials

The sector remains challenged by the relatively weak economic performance and the increasing consumption of value brands. Excise duty increases last year, also constituted a drag on performance. Champion Breweries delivered poor full year 2018 results. Revenue was flat at N4.7 billion, while the company recorded a loss after tax of N263 million, as against a profit after tax of N517 million attained in the 2017 financial year.

The company attributed this to an increase in excise duties and a challenging operating environment. In 2018, the results of the company, were adversely impacted by the increased excise duties rate which came into effect during the year, coupled with a challenging operating environment Excise duties in particular spiked from N103 million in 2017 to N311 million in 2018.

Fierce competition in the brewery space has left the players unable to pass on these costs to Champion Breweries had bounced back into profitability, recording total comprehensive profit of N96 million for 2019 financial year as against a loss of N165 million in 2018. Addressing shareholders at the 44th annual general meeting of the company,

Chairman of Champion Breweries Plc, Dr. Elijah Akpan, said revenue grew from N4.8 billion to N6.9 billion, operating profit stood at N223 million in 2018 compared to a loss of N241 million in 2019, while PAT printed at N168.5 million as against a loss of N263.8 million in the previous year.

The company ended the year with total comprehensive profit of N96 million, up from a loss of N165 million in 2018. The brewer began the 2020 financial year impressive with 26 per cent growth in profit after tax to N138.396 million from N109.737 million reported in 2019. Profit before tax stood at N197.496 million in 2020 from N156.837B million in 2019.

Champion recorded revenue of N1.946 billion from N1.821 billion in 2019, accounting for a growth of 6.86 per cent. Cost of sales stood at N1.210 billion from N1.230 billion in 2019. Champion Breweries reported a loss after tax 0f N18.288 million for the half year ended June 30, 2020 as against a profit of N99.110 million posted in 2019.

According to the unaudited financial accounts obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange, the brewer also recorded a loss before tax of N26.088 million from pretax profit of N141.410 posted in 2019. Revenue dropped 12.24 per cent to N1.427 billion during the period under review from N1.626 billion in 2019. Cost of sales stood at N942.550 million from N640.198 million in 2019 accounting for a growth of 46.57 per cent.

Champion Breweries Plc’s Q3 2020 Unaudited results for the period ended September 30th, 2020 showed that revenue grew by 1.7 per cent to N4.9bn from N4.8bn in the previous quarter.

Profit before tax declined by 79 per cent to N85.25 million in Q3’2020 from N406.52 million in 2019 Profit after tax equally declined by 79 per cent to N59.67m. in 2020 from N284.42 million in 2019. For the Q4 ended December 31, 2020, the company posted a profit after tax of N158.793 million from N168.508 million accounting for a drop of 5.76 per cent.

Profit after minimum tax and before income tax stood at N418.163 million from N206.578 million recorded in 2019, representing a growth of 102.42 per cent. While revenue grew by 1.79 per cent to N7.051 billion from N6.927 billion, cost of sales rose by 2.34 per cent from N4.994 billion to N5.11 billion in 2020.

Prospects/ challenges

Addressing shareholders who participated effectively in the virtual AGM, Chairman, Dr Elijah Akpan, said: “Revenue grew to N6.9 billion from N4.8 billion; operating profit changed its narrative from a negative position of N223 million in 2018 to the positive position of N241 million and the comprehensive pro it N96 million as against a loss of N165 million in the previous year.

“Our investment in power generation by way of utilization of gas has begun to pay-off as significant savings have resulted as well as improved efficiency in our mode of operation in recent times”, he said, while assuring the Board’s resolute in working with Management on strategies to grow the business and lean on the shareholders’ continuous support towards the capitalisation of the company.” Elijah told shareholders that the company is now on the path of portability as demonstrated in the results.

“The board will commence work on the establishment of dividend policy with an expectation of implementation within the soonest practicable time,” he assured. He lamented the harsh operating environment occasioned by the COVID-19. “The restrictions on public gathering would remain a threat to our consumer market during the year,” he said.

Looking ahead According to recent reports, Heineken B.V, the majority core investor in Nigerian Breweries Plc and Champion Breweries Plc, may soon launch a full take over bid for minority shares in Champion Breweries after the global breweries giant closed a N4.95b deal to increase its majority equity stake in Champion Breweries to 84.97 per cent.

Transaction details and regulatory filings at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) showed that Heineken, through its whollyowned Nigerian subsidiary, Raysun Nigeria Limited, acquired N4.95 billion shares from local investors to increase its controlling equity stake in the Akwa Ibom State-based Champion Breweries.

A total of 1.90 billion ordinary shares of 50 kobo each of Champion Breweries were crossed to Raysun Nigeria Limited at N2.60 per share through the negotiated window of the NSE.

The new transaction represents 24.27 per cent of the issued share capital of Champion Breweries. Prior to the latest acquisition, Heineken, through Raysun Nigeria Limited, held 60.7 per cent majority equity stake in Champion Breweries. Akwa Ibom State held 10 per cent equity stake while other Nigerian shareholders held 29.3 per cent equity stake.

Speaking at the company’s 40th annual general meeting (AGM) in Lagos, Akpan said: “The company’s successful conclusion of debt re-financing, increase in production and sales volume of Champion Lager Beer as well as re-introduction of Champ Malta has resulted in positive turnaround of the business performances during the year.”

He assured the shareholders of better days ahead, saying they would soon start enjoying the dividend of their investments.

“Considering our present financial position from deficit to surplus, our company has the right mindset and structures to achieve payment of dividend to you our dear esteemed shareholders in no distant time,” he said.

Akpan, who said there would be stronger competition with ongoing global mergers between brewing giants in the world, noted that the situation would lead to more innovations and inflow of new brands in the market. He also expressed optimism in Nigeria’s outlook, which, according to him, is brightened by the large and varied opportunities in different sectors of the economy.

Last line

It is expected that Heineken B.V’s interest in the company and improvement in micro-economy will help reposition it.

