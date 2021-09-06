Champion Breweries reports N445m profit

Champion Breweries Plc has reported a profit after tax of N445.235 million for the half year ended June 30, 2021 as against a profit of N120.107 million posted in 2020 representing a growth of 270.69 per cent.

According to the unaudited financial accounts obtained from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) the brewer also recorded a profit before tax of N643.634 million from pretax profit of N171.407 million posted in 2020, accounting for a growth of 275.69 per cent.

Revenue grew by 43.56 per cent to N4.844 billion during the period under review from N3.374 billion in 2020. Cost of sales stood at N2.890 billion from N2.152 billion in 2020. For the Q4 ended December 31, 2020, the company posted a profit after tax of N158.793 million from N168.508 million accounting for a drop of 5.76 per cent.

Profit after minimum tax and before income tax stood at N418.163 million from N206.578 million recorded in 2019, representing a growth of 102.42 per cent. While revenue grew by 1.79 per cent to N7.051 billion from N6.927 billion, cost of sales rose by 2.34 per cent from N4.994 billion to N5.11 billion in 2020.

In what seems to be a light in a tunnel, the brewer began the 2021 financial year in a positive trajectory with a report of N211.936 million profit after tax for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 as against N138.396 million posted in 2020, accounting for a growth of 53.13 per cent.

Profit before tax for the period stood at N309.189 million from N197.496 reported in 2020, representing an increase of 56.55 per cent. Revenue grew by 22 per cent to N2.375 billion in Q1 from N1.947 billion in 2020. However cost of sales rose by 21 per cent from N1.210 billion to N1.471 billion in 2021.

Commenting on the results at the 45th Annual General Meeting of the company, the Chairman, Elijah Akpan, said even in the middle of the pandemic which led to closure of businesses across the nation, Champion Breweries has remained focused in dominating the market and breaking into new bounds within the South- South region.

According to Akpan, the year 2020 was a challenging year that witnessed a widespread lockdown in Nigeria and all over the world, a year Nigeria economy reported negative growth balance and the buying power of the populace dwindled beyond projection.

The consequence of this, according to him, has led to closure of many businesses and rise in unemployment. He said Champion Breweries thrived through the year because it is committed to its values of passion for quality and drive for performance.

