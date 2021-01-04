Champion Breweries sustains decline on harsh milieu

Unfavourable business operating environment is gradually impacting on the performance of Champion Breweries Plc. Chris Ugwu writes

COVID-19 and other challenges have continued to impact negatively on businesses in Nigeria. Also, dearth of power supply has left most companies to operate solely on electric generators with associated costs, just as the currency devaluation heralded sharp increases in prices of inputs. Coupled with the elevated political risk in the country, investments are drying up as consumer purchasing power remained weak, the effects of these developments on the economy were low corporate revenues and margins and higher cost of doing business.

The Nigerian market remains at the centre of volume growth for the global beer market as the per capita alcohol consumption continue to rise. Though Nigeria’s beer industry is a very vital component of the non-oil sector, which has largely contributed to economic growth in recent times, various factors have interfered to alter the dynamics of the alcoholic beverage market. Notable among the changes to the architecture of alcohol business in the country is the rising to prominence of a new variant of alcoholic drinks, which mixes bitters with spirit.

For example, the introduction of Alomo Bitters produced by a Ghanaian company, Kasapreko Limited, in Accra, led the charge of this category of beverages, the market share of all other alcoholic brands have been re-configured and the beer brands have suffered a significant loss of market.

This has made audited results of most of the companies in the industry not encouraging of which Champion Breweries Plc was not insulated. Market watchers attributed the depletion in revenue to stiff competition and drop in the value of naira.

The company’s share price movement has also receded significantly and remains susceptible to the challenges facing the manufacturing businesses in Nigeria. When the closing bell rang on Friday, the company’s share price stood at

Corporate profile

Champion Breweries Plc was incorporated as a private limited liability company on the 31st of July, 1974 with the name South East Breweries Limited. The company’s name was changed from South East Breweries Limited to Cross River Breweries Limited and, thereafter, to Champion Breweries Limited. The major shareholders include The Raysun Nigeria Limited, Asset Management Nominee and Akwa Ibom State Government whose shareholdings are 60.71 per cent, 12.29 per cent and 10 per cent respectively. The principal activity of the company is to carry on business of brewing and marketing of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Nigeria as well as provide contract brewing and packaging services.

Financials

The sector remains challenged by the relatively weak economic performance and the increasing consumption of value brands. Excise duty increases last year, also constituted a drag on performance. Champion Breweries delivered poor full year 2018 results.

Revenue was flat at N4.7 billion, while the company recorded a loss after tax of N263 million, as against a profit after tax of N517 million attained in the 2017 financial year. The company attributed this to an increase in excise duties and a challenging operating environment.

In 2018, the results of the company, were adversely impacted by the increased excise duties rate, which came into effect during the year, coupled with a challenging operating environment Excise duties in particular spiked from N103 million in 2017 to N311 million in 2018.

Fierce competition in the brewery space has left the players unable to pass on these costs to Champion Breweries had bounced back into profitability, recording total comprehensive profit of N96 million for 2019 financial year as against a loss of N165 million in 2018. Addressing shareholders at the 44th annual general meeting (AGM) of the company, Chairman of Champion Breweries Plc, Dr. Elijah Akpan, said revenue grew from N4.8 billion to N6.9 billion, operating profit stood at N223 million in 2018 compared to a loss of N241 million in 2019, while PAT printed at N168.5 million as against a loss of N263.8 million in the previous year. The company ended the year with total comprehensive profit of N96 million, up from a loss of N165 million in 2018.

The brewer began the 2020 financial year impressive with 26 per cent growth in profit after tax to N138.396 million from N109.737 million reported in 2019. Profit before tax stood at N197.496 million in 2020 from N156.837B million in 2019. Champion recorded revenue of N1.946 billion from N1.821 billion in 2019, accounting for a growth of 6.86 per cent. Cost of sales stood at N1.210 billion from N1.230 billion in 2019.

Champion Breweries reported a loss after tax 0f N18.288 million for the half year ended June 30, 2020 as against a profit of N99.110 million posted in 2019. According to the unaudited financial accounts obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange, the brewer also recorded a loss before tax of N26.088 million from pretax profit of N141.410 posted in 2019.

Revenue dropped 12.24 per cent to N1.427 billion during the period under review from N1.626 billion in 2019. Cost of sales stood at N942.550 million from N640.198 million in 2019 accounting for a growth of 46.57 per cent. Champion Breweries Plc’s Q3 2020 Unaudited results for the period ended September 30th, 2020 showed that revenue grew by 1.7 per cent to N4.9bn from N4.8bn in the previous quarter.

Profit before tax declined by 79 per cent to N85.25 million in Q3’2020 from N406.52 million in 2019. Profit after tax equally declined by 79 per cent to N59.67m. in 2020 from N284.42 million in 2019.

Prospects/challenges

Addressing shareholders, who participated effectively in the virtual AGM, Akpan said: “Revenue grew to N6.9 billion from N4.8 billion; operating profit changed its narrative from a negative position of N223 million in 2018 to the positive position of N241 million and the comprehensive pro it N96 million as against a loss of N165 million in the previous year.

“Our investment in power generation by way of utilisation of gas has begun to pay-off as significant savings have resulted as well as improved efficiency in our mode of operation in recent times”, he said, while assuring the board’s resolute in working with management on strategies to grow the business and lean on the shareholders’ continuous support towards the capitalisation of althe company.”

Akpan told shareholders that the company is now on the path of portability as demonstrated in the results. “The board will commence work on the establishment of dividend policy with an expectation of implementation within the soonest practicable time,” he assured.

He lamented the harsh operating environment occasioned by COVID-19. ”There have been widespread reports of supply shortages of pharmaceuticals and manufactured goods due to factory disruption in China, with many areas seeing panic buying and consequent shortages of food and other essential grocery items. “The restrictions on public gathering would remain a threat to our consumer market during the year,” he said.

Future outlook

“The company’s successful conclusion of debt re-financing, increase in production and sales volume of Champion Lager Beer as well as re-introduction of Champ Malta has resulted in positive turnaround of the business performances during the year,” he said.

He assured the shareholders of better days ahead, saying they will soon start enjoying the dividend of their investments. “Considering our present financial position from deficit to surplus, our company has the right mindset and structures to achieve payment of dividend to you our dear esteemed shareholders in no distant time,” he said.

Akpan, who said there would be stronger competition with on-going global mergers between brewing giants in the world, noted that the situation would lead to more innovations and inflow of new brands in the market. He also expressed optimism in Nigeria’s outlook which, according to him, is brightened by the large and varied opportunities in different sectors of the economy.

“We shall explore the available possibilities the Nigerian business environment is offering to increase our market share within our business region,” he said. “Our concerns on the inability to pay dividend till date has put more pressure on the board and management to implement strategies to boost our revenue and profits in order to reduce the company’s accumulated losses. “We remain relentless in achieving growth, development and success of our company in the coming financial year,” he stated further.

Last line

The continuous deterioration in Nigeria’s macro-economic conditions following COVID-19 outbreak and other operational challenges have resulted in drop of earnings of many firms including Champion Breweries. However, it is expected that the current improvement in the micro-economy sphere will help reposition the company.

