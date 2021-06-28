Champion Breweries: Takeover bid spurs bottom line

Despite operational challenges, market sentiment for Champion Breweries is gradually turning positive as majority shareholders plan takeover bid. Chris Ugwu writes

Like any other sector in Nigerian economy, 2020 was not an impressive year for the real sector, following high costs of operations occasioned by COVID-19, which is still ravaging the economy.

With the recent development, analysts believe 2021 doesn’t look much different for the sector, either as the world battles with the second wave of the pandemic which has heightened volatility in the economy.

This is because in spite of efforts by the government to create an enabling environment for investment in the nation’s economy, the exchange rate volatility and its attendant effects have impacted businesses negatively.

The increase in exchange rate has forced manufacturers to borrow at a high rate, thereby increasing cost of productions, made worse by the infrastructure deficiency, which has inevitably transfer the high production cost to consumers as this had made manufacturers less competitive, shrinking their profit margins, as the naira’s devaluation takes its toll on imported raw materials.

Aside increased cost of raw materials, some manufacturers, especially multinational consumer good companies, which have taken up foreign currency liabilities, are also groaning under the pressure of the increased cost of the dollar. Some of these companies plan their cash flows well in advance and they can’t easily adjust to currency fluctuations.

The exchange rate volatility and difficulty in accessing dollars have resulted in companies that are profitable, becoming less profitable and those that are marginal now suffering.

Also, challenges of erratic supply of public electricity, weak logistics, insecurity and other high costs of operations attributable to poor infrastructure has continued to make the business operating environment difficult especially the real sector of the economy.

To this end, following operational challenges and intense competition, the audited results of some of the companies in the sector have not been encouraging and the expectations were that the subsequent results will be brighter enough to erase the negatives in the accounts but unfortunately the trend has continued unabated.

Champion Breweries Plc like its peers has not been unable to sustain impressive performance despite innovative and proactive responses to market dynamics and competitive pressures. However, with the recent reports that Heineken B.V, the majority core investor in Nigerian Breweries Plc and Champion Breweries Plc, may soon launch a full takeover bid for minority shares in the firm, the sentiment in the market is gradually turning positive as seen in the increase in full year 2020 and Q1’21 bottom line of the Champion Breweries. The company’s share price movement stood at N2.00 per share when the closing bell rang on Friday.

Financials

The sector remains challenged by the relatively weak economic performance and the increasing consumption of value brands. Excise duty increases last year, also constituted a drag on performance.

Champion Breweries delivered poor full year 2018 results. Revenue was flat at N4.7 billion, while the company recorded a loss after tax of N263 million, as against a profit after tax of N517 million attained in the 2017 financial year.

The company attributed this to an increase in excise duties and a challenging operating environment. In 2018, the results of the company, were adversely impacted by the increased excise duties rate which came into effect during the year, coupled with a challenging operating environment.

Excise duties in particular spiked from N103 million in 2017 to N311 million in 2018. Fierce competition in the brewery space has left the players unable to pass on these costs to consumers.

Champion Breweries had bounced back into profitability, recording total comprehensive profit of N96 million for 2019 financial year as against a loss of N165 million in 2018. Addressing shareholders at the 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company,

Chairman of Champion Breweries Plc, Dr. Elijah Akpan, said revenue grew from N4.8 billion to N6.9 billion, operating profit stood at N223 million in 2018 compared to a loss of N241 million in 2019, while PAT printed at N168.5 million as against a loss of N263.8 million in the previous year.

The company ended the year with total comprehensive profit of N96 million, up from a loss of N165 million in 2018. The brewer began the 2020 financial year impressive with 26 per cent growth in profit after tax to N138.396 million from N109.737 million reported in 2019. Profit before tax stood at N197.496 million in 2020 from N156.837B million in 2019.

Champion recorded revenue of N1.946 billion from N1.821 billion in 2019, accounting for a growth of 6.86 per cent. Cost of sales stood at N1.210 billion from N1.230 billion in 2019. Champion Breweries reported a loss after tax 0f N18.288 million for the half year ended June 30, 2020 as against a profit of N99.110 million posted in 2019.

According to the unaudited financial accounts obtained from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the brewer also recorded a loss before tax of N26.088 million from pretax profit of N141.410 posted in 2019. Revenue dropped 12.24 per cent to N1.427 billion during the period under review from N1.626 billion in 2019.

Cost of sales stood at N942.550 million from N640.198 million in 2019 accounting for a growth of 46.57 per cent. Champion Breweries Plc’s Q3 2020 Unaudited results for the period ended September 30th, 2020 showed that revenue grew by 1.7 per cent to N4.9bn from N4.8bn in the previous quarter. Profit before tax declined by 79 per cent to N85.25 million in Q3’2020 from N406.52 million in 2019. Profit after tax equally declined by 79 per cent to N59.67m. in 2020 from N284.42 million in 2019.

For the Q4 ended December 31, 2020, the company posted a profit after tax of N158.793 million from N168.508 million accounting for a drop of 5.76 per cent. Profit after minimum tax and before income tax stood at N418.163 million from N206.578 million recorded in 2019, representing a growth of 102.42 per cent.

While revenue grew by 1.79 per cent to N7.051 billion from N6.927 billion, cost of sales rose by 2.34 per cent from N4.994 billion to N5.11 billion in 2020. In what seems to be a light in a tunnel, the brewer began the 2021 financial year in a positive trajectory with a report of N211.936 million profit after tax for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 as against N138.396 million posted in 2020, accounting for a growth of 53.13 per cent. Profit before tax for the period stood at N309.189 million from N197.496 reported in 2020, representing an increase of 56.55 per cent. Revenue grew by 22 per cent to N2.375 billion in Q1 from N1.947 billion in 2020. However cost of sales rose by 21. Per cent from N1.210 billion to N1.471 billion in 2021.

Operational challenges

Commenting on the results, Akpan said even in the middle of the pandemicc, which led to closure of businesses across the nation, Champion Breweries remains focused in dominating the market and breaking into new bounds within the South- South region.

According to Akpan, the year 2020 was a challenging year that witnessed a widespread lockdown in Nigeria and all over the world, a year Nigeria economy reported negative growth balance and the buying power of the populace dwindled beyond projection.

The consequence of this, according to him, has led to closure of many businesses and rise in unemployment. He said Champion Breweries thrived through the year because it is committed to its values of passion for quality and drive for performance.

Takeover bid/outlook

According to recent reports, Heineken B.V, the majority core investor in Nigerian Breweries Plc and Champion Breweries Plc, may soon launch a full takeover bid for minority shares in Champion Breweries after the global breweries giant closed a N4.95 billion deal to increase its majority equity stake in Champion Breweries to 84.97 per cent.

Transaction details and regulatory filings at the NGX showed that Heineken, through its whollyowned Nigerian subsidiary, Raysun Nigeria Limited, acquired N4.95 billion shares from local investors to increase its controlling equity stake in the Akwa Ibom State-based Champion Breweries.

A total of 1.90 billion ordinary shares of 50 kobo each of Champion Breweries were crossed to Raysun Nigeria Limited at N2.60 per share through the negotiated window of the NSE.

The new transaction represents 24.27 per cent of the issued share capital of Champion Breweries. Prior to the latest acquisition, Heineken, through Raysun Nigeria Limited, held 60.7 per cent majority equity stake in Champion Breweries.

Akwa Ibom State held 10 per cent equity stake while other Nigerian shareholders held 29.3 per cent equity stake. Akpan speaking at the company’s 40th annual general meeting (AGM) in Lagos said: “The company’s successful conclusion of debt re-financing, increase in production and sales volume of Champion Lager Beer as well as re-introduction of Champ Malta has resulted in positive turnaround of the business performances during the year.”

He assured the shareholders of better days ahead, saying they will soon start enjoying the dividend of their investments. “Considering our present financial position from deficit to surplus, our company has the right mindset and structures to achieve payment of dividend to you our dear esteemed shareholders in no distant time”, he said.

Akpan, who said there would be stronger competition with ongoing global mergers between brewing giants in the world, noted that the situation would lead to more innovations and inflow of new brands in the market.

The chairman also expressed optimism for the year 2021 and assured shareholders of good returns on their investment. He said Gross Domestic Product is expected to grow some two per cent because of increased economic activities across the nation, compared to the contraction of 1.92 per cent recorded last year.

He added that the board of the company remains resilient to achieve the required investment for the replacement and upgrade of the company’s machinery to increase the production and sales of her newly expanded brand portfolios.

Last line

Though high cost of operations has remarkably weighed down the real sector, it is important for the company to keep managing its cost base tightly in order to maintain growth and profitability.

