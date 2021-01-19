Sports

Champion of Champions Wrestling: Oborududu, Adeniyi dazzle in Bayelsa

African and national wrestling queen, Blessing Oborududu, displayed supremacy to clinch gold at the Baraza Champion of Champions tournament in Yenagoa on Sunday, brushing aside her opponents in emphatic fashion on a day Aminat Adeniyi, Ekerekeme Agiomor and SosoTaramau also dazzled their way to the top prize at stake in their respective weight classes.

Commonwealth champion, Oborududu showed why she is ranked No. 2 in the world in the 68kg class with a ruthless 11-0 technical superiority win against 2-time African champion Hannah Reuben in her first bout, before similarly overpowering BiogosEbi 10-0.

The 10-time African champion needed just two minutes to subdue Rachel Eke of Ondo State 12-0 via superiority to land the coveted gold medal, and afterwards, could not hide her excitement following her return to competition for the first time in almost a year.

“I want to really appreciate God for giving me the strength to wrestle today,” an excited Oborududu said after her impressive win. “And for the fact that we have not been active for almost a year, you know, there is that joy and anxiety in you that makes you want to wrestle. “My opponents said I was taking it too hard on them. That is how I feel, I just want to wrestle all out. I feel so great, I can’t wait to go to the Olympics.”

