Champions emerge at Glo Battle of the Year grand finale

After more than three months of unlimited entertainment on the biggest dance reality competition in Nigeria, Glo Battle of the Year ended in grand style at the Eko Convention Centre on Saturday in Lagos.

It was an evening of dance, Music, and Comedy as the show climaxed with the final Bboy, Bgirls, and Breakdance crew dance battles with mega millions at stake for the winners.

The close out performance of one of Africa’s finest musical acts, Davido, also heightened the excitement for the crowd and viewing audience.

The pre-live show had the Breakdance Crew show off their dance prowess on the dance floor seeking to impress the judging panel.

In the end, the Lagos duo of 619 crew and Space Unlimited alongside Delta All Stars and Port Harcourt power crew, Eleven All Stars, emerged as semifinalists.

Teni and Simi opened the live show with an exhilarating joint performance, to set Africa’s biggest dance entertainment show going. Nigeria’s Gordons and Basketmouth as well as top rated Ugandan comedian, Salvador, ‘cracked the ribs’ of the audience with their performances.

