Champions League: 4 spots up for grabs as Bayern, Napoli chase perfection

The Champions League has reached the final round of group-stage matches, with four spots in the lineup for the last 16 still up for grabs. Eight teams are still in contention for the knockout stage with four of them all coming from the same group.

It’s everything to play for in Group D, with just two points separating top-place Tottenham and Marseille at the bottom. Those two teams face each other in France on Tuesday, while Sporting Lisbon hosts Eintracht Frankfurt.

 

A draw will be enough to see Tottenham qualify but all of the teams in the group know a win will ensure qualification.

 

AC Milan and Salzburg meet at the San Siro on Wednesday to decide which team joins Chelsea in qualifying from Group E. A draw would be enough for Milan.

 

Leipzig needs to avoid a loss against Shakhtar on Wednesday in Group F to secure progress to the round of 16. Shakhtar would advance with a win.

 

Ukrainian club Shakhtar had a tough task just to play in the Champions League again following the Russian invasion. Now it could fly the Ukrainian flag in the last 16.

 

