Champions League: Chelsea beat Atletico; Musiala scores for brilliant Bayern

Olivier Giroud’s spectacular second-half goal gave Chelsea the advantage in their Champions League last-16 tie with La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid.

Giroud put the ball in the net with an acrobatic overhead kick and, although it was originally judged offside, a video assistant review showed the ball had come off Atletico’s Mario Hermoso in the build-up, reports the BBC.

This was Thomas Tuchel’s first Champions League game in charge of Chelsea and it took place in Bucharest, Romania, because of coronavirus restrictions.

The second leg will be held at Stamford Bridge on March 17, although the Blues will be without midfielders Mason Mount and Jorginho as they will both be suspended after picking up bookings.

Marcos Alonso and Timo Werner had shots saved by Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak, but the Spanish side, who included former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez, struggled to create scoring chances apart from Joao Felix’s acrobatic volley, which went over.

The Blues finished top of Champions League Group E but it was not enough for former boss Frank Lampard to keep his job as he was replaced in January by Tuchel, who took Paris St-Germain to the 2019-20 Champions League final when they lost to Bayern Munich.

And Jamal Musiala became the youngest English scorer in the Champions League as holders Bayern Munich thrashed Lazio in the last-16 first leg in Rome.

The 17-year-old finished smartly from outside the box to also become Bayern’s youngest scorer in the competition.

Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring with his 72nd goal to overtake Raul as the tournament’s third-highest scorer.

Leroy Sane added a third and then forced an own goal, before Lazio responded through Joaquin Correa.

Bayern have collected six titles in the past nine months but have dropped points in both their Bundesliga games since winning the Club World Cup.

They were in complete control in the first leg against Lazio, however, after Lewandowski pounced on Mateo Musacchio’s sloppy back pass to round Pepe Reina and slot into an empty net in the ninth minute.

The goal moves him above former Real Madrid and Schalke striker Raul in the Champions League scoring charts, though he is still a long way behind Cristiano Ronaldo (134) and Lionel Messi (119).

Fifteen minutes later, Musiala, an England youth international who is also eligible to play for Germany, slotted a composed finish into the bottom corner to double Bayern’s lead.

In doing so, he surpassed Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – who netted for Arsenal against Olympiakos in September 2011 at 18 years and 44 days old – as the youngest English scorer in the competition.

Lazio 1 – 4 Bayern

Atletico 0 – 1 Chelsea

