Champions League: Chelsea’s captain Azpilicueta ‘aiming to repeat’ 2012 CL success

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta says he is ‘aiming to repeat’ the club’s 2012 Champions League success.

 

The defender joined the Blues in August 2012, just three months after they won Europe’s biggest prize. Since then he’s won two Premier League titles but has never lifted the Champions League trophy himself. Under the guidance of Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea are aiming to reach the quarter-finals of the competition.

 

They play Atletico Madrid today evening in what should be a fascinating match. Speaking ahead of the clash, Azpilicueta told the PA news agency: “When I joined Chelsea in 2012 after winning the Champions League, of course my aim was to repeat that. “It is something that sticks inside and every year when the chance comes, I want to go further.

 

It is the biggest competition in Europe. We know it is very tough but you have to be  ready for that challenge. “Personally, it is something that is in me and hopefully we can start from tomorrow, have a good game, get a great result and see how far we can go.”

 

Chelsea will come up against the in-form Luis Suarez, who played for Liverpool from 2011 to 2014. T h i s season, he’s bagged 16 goals in 20 La Liga matches and is sure to be a threat

