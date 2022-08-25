Sports

Champions League draw: Liverpool to meet Rangers, Celtic face Real Madrid

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Liverpool and Rangers will meet in the Champions League group stage, while Manchester City’s Erling Haaland is set to face his old club Borussia Dortmund.

Scottish champions Celtic are in the same group as holders Real Madrid and Chelsea face AC Milan.

Eintracht Frankfurt, who are making their group stage debut, are in the same group as Tottenham.

Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Inter Milan have been drawn in the same group.

Group stage draw in full

Group A: Ajax, Liverpool, Napoli, Rangers

Group B: Porto, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Club Bruges

Group C: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Viktoria Plzen

Group D: Eintracht Frankfurt, Tottenham, Sporting Lisbon, Marseille

Group E: AC Milan, Chelsea, RB Salzburg, Dinamo Zagreb

Group F: Real Madrid, RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk, Celtic

Group G: Manchester City, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund, FC Copenhagen

Group H: Paris St-Germain, Juventus, Benfica, Maccabi Haifa

Matches will take place between September 6 and November 2.

This season’s Champions League final will take place at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, on June 10, 2023.

Mixed draw for British clubs

Rangers are in the group stage for the first time in 12 years after overcoming PSV Eindhoven, and the Scottish club face two mouth-watering Group A games against six-time champions of Europe Liverpool.

Ajax and Napoli make up the rest of Group A.

As well as record 14-time winners Real Madrid, Celtic also face RB Leipzig and Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk, who are playing their home games in Warsaw, Poland, because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in Group F.

Tottenham will be confident of making progress after being drawn in the same group as Eintracht Frankfurt, last season’s Europa League winners, Sporting Lisbon and Marseille.

Although two-time winners Chelsea face two tough games against AC Milan, Thomas Tuchel’s side will hope to advance to the knockout stage in Group E which is also made up of RB Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb.

Sevilla and FC Copenhagen also await Manchester City in Group G, while there are two heavyweight games between Paris St-Germain and Juventus in Group E.

But one of Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Inter Milan will miss out in Group C. The three clubs have been crowned champions of Europe 14 times between them.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Why I want Ighalo back in Eagles – Rohr

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Super Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr has said an erstwhile member of the team Odion Ighalo will bring much-needed experience to his side if he agrees to make a sensational return from international retirement. The President of the Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Pinnick had on Monday hinted about the possible return of the Al- Shabab of […]
Sports

Almeria want €30m plus player for Sadiq Umar

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Spanish Segunda side, Almeria are demanding a fee in the region of €30 million plus a player from Sevilla for their prized Nigerian asset, Sadiq Umar. Spanish media outlets Zerocinquantuno in a report stated that the Almeria will only consider a bid in the region of €30m plus a player from Sevilla that want to […]
Sports

GOtv Boxing Night: Baby Face bounces back, wins N1m cash prize

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

World Boxing Federation (WBF) International welterweight champion, Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde, on Saturday, returned to winning ways to emerge the best boxer at GOtv Boxing Night 23.   Baby Face, who lost his first professional fight in Ukraine in July, was given a tough fight by Benin Republic’s Naimou Aziz Sampson in an international challenge […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica