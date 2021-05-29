Back Page Columnist

Champions League final-Guardiola: The litt le genius looking to complete his greatness

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

Pep Guardiola is often regarded as a football genius; he was revered as a player and he is regarded as arguably the best coach of his generation having won almost everything with clubs in Spain, Germany, and England, but he could erase all doubts about his greatness if his Manchester City beat Chelsea in the Champions League final today. He was brought to the Etihad for today’s event; Manchester City owners have pumped oil money into the club and des – perately covet the Champions League trophy as a mark of triumph for their foray into football.

Having won the competition two times with Barcelona as manager, the Man City hierarchy values him as the candidate whose record matches their ambition. It has taken Guardiola four years to get to this point and only one match is standing between him and the realisation of the mandate he got before taking up the job. He has so dominated English football, that he has won three of the last four EPL titles. Even ask legendary Jose Mourinho, he would probably allude to the fact that the top division in England is the most difficult to win let alone one side dominating it. But that underlines Guardiola capability.

Guardiola is glorified for the long list of major honors won, and as the primary proponent of the tiki-taka style. It’s a designation of football that utilises possession and quick passing to overload opponents and create space for scoring chances.

But curiously, there has been a significant improvement in the coach’s tactics this term. Yes, they still boss most of their games but it in the defense line that pundits have most appreciated the Spaniard’s work this term. Ruben Dias has been rated the best defender in the division this term but he hasn’t done the job by doing just his beat, the Portuguese has greatly helped John Stones improve his confidence and the Englishman has grown up as a player. City have let in just four goals on their way to the final; in fact, they conceded just one goal in six games during the group stage — in the opening fixture against FC Porto in October and Guardiola will need his side to maintain that run in the final. They have done considerably well in the defence, but it is the array of attacking outlets that make them so dangerous.

Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, Bern ard o Silva, Gabriel Jesus, and Ferran Torres could all play a significant role on Saturday, with club-record scorer Sergio Aguero always capable of deciding the game from the bench. Guardiola has lost to his colleague in Chelsea two times this season with Thomas Tuchel leading his Blues to a 1-0 win in the FA Cup final and a 2-1 win in the league over the Citizens. Can the Spaniard turn on the magic at the biggest stage of club football against his German foe? the answer will be provided at the Estadio do Dragao today (Saturday).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Back Page Columnist

Federalism as a form of government (part 2)

Posted on Author MIKE OZEKHOME

    INTRODUCTION   Last week, we explored the concept, meaning, definition and history of federalism. Simply put, federalism is a system of government in which power is divided between a central government at the national level and state or regional governments, with each sharing and exercising powers within its sphere of influence. The opposite […]
Back Page Columnist

Osimhen begins Serie A journey as Parma host Napoli

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Starting well’ll help his stay, says Esin Super Eagles forward Victor OSimhen will certainly look forward to hitting the ground running when he files out with his new Serie A side Napoli when they face Parma. This is his first official match for the Naples side since making a record 70 million euros move from […]
Back Page Columnist

CHELSEA VS MAN UNITED: Red Devils’ test for shrewd Tuchel

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Thomas Tuchel is masterminding a silent revolution since he took charge at Chelsea about a month ago and the true test for his work at Stamford Bridge comes on Sunday when his rejuvenated side faces old rivals Manchester United in an English Premier League tie. The German inherited a vastly dispirited side from erstwhile Manager […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica