Champions League final-Guardiola: The litt le genius looking to complete his greatness

Pep Guardiola is often regarded as a football genius; he was revered as a player and he is regarded as arguably the best coach of his generation having won almost everything with clubs in Spain, Germany, and England, but he could erase all doubts about his greatness if his Manchester City beat Chelsea in the Champions League final today. He was brought to the Etihad for today’s event; Manchester City owners have pumped oil money into the club and des – perately covet the Champions League trophy as a mark of triumph for their foray into football.

Having won the competition two times with Barcelona as manager, the Man City hierarchy values him as the candidate whose record matches their ambition. It has taken Guardiola four years to get to this point and only one match is standing between him and the realisation of the mandate he got before taking up the job. He has so dominated English football, that he has won three of the last four EPL titles. Even ask legendary Jose Mourinho, he would probably allude to the fact that the top division in England is the most difficult to win let alone one side dominating it. But that underlines Guardiola capability.

Guardiola is glorified for the long list of major honors won, and as the primary proponent of the tiki-taka style. It’s a designation of football that utilises possession and quick passing to overload opponents and create space for scoring chances.

But curiously, there has been a significant improvement in the coach’s tactics this term. Yes, they still boss most of their games but it in the defense line that pundits have most appreciated the Spaniard’s work this term. Ruben Dias has been rated the best defender in the division this term but he hasn’t done the job by doing just his beat, the Portuguese has greatly helped John Stones improve his confidence and the Englishman has grown up as a player. City have let in just four goals on their way to the final; in fact, they conceded just one goal in six games during the group stage — in the opening fixture against FC Porto in October and Guardiola will need his side to maintain that run in the final. They have done considerably well in the defence, but it is the array of attacking outlets that make them so dangerous.

Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, Bern ard o Silva, Gabriel Jesus, and Ferran Torres could all play a significant role on Saturday, with club-record scorer Sergio Aguero always capable of deciding the game from the bench. Guardiola has lost to his colleague in Chelsea two times this season with Thomas Tuchel leading his Blues to a 1-0 win in the FA Cup final and a 2-1 win in the league over the Citizens. Can the Spaniard turn on the magic at the biggest stage of club football against his German foe? the answer will be provided at the Estadio do Dragao today (Saturday).

