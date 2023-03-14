Sports

Champions League: Haaland scores five as Man City thrash Leipzig

*Inter squeeze past Porto

Erling Haaland scored five as Manchester City thrashed RB Leipzig 7-0 to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Haaland completed his hat-trick in first-half stoppage time as City scored three in a blistering first half, reports the BBC.

Ilkay Gundogan netted after the restart before Haaland added two more before he was substituted in the 63rd minute.

Kevin de Bruyne completed the scoring in the 92nd minute as City won 8-1 on aggregate.

And in the second game, Italy’s Inter Milan qualified on the away goals rule after playing a goalless draw with Porto in Lisbon.

RESULTS

• Man City 7 – 0 RB Leipzig
(Agg 8-1)FT

• FC Porto 0 – 0 Inter Milan
(Agg 0-1)FT

