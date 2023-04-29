Sports

Champions League: Inter Has Upper Edge Over Milan – Chiellini

Giorgio Chiellini believes Inter “have an advantage” in their eagerly anticipated Champions League semi-final showdown with rivals Milan.

The Serie A giants face off in what promises to be a mouth-watering two-legged tie next month, with the winners playing either Manchester City or reigning champions Real Madrid in the final.

Ahead of the huge tie, Italy’s Euro 2020-winning captain is backing three-time winners Inter to prevail.

“The Milan derby will be a balanced semi-final, but if I have to bet €1, I’ll put it on Inter,” he told Discord.

“I think the Nerazzurri have an advantage because I see them stronger in this type of match.”

“My prediction for this year’s final is Inter-Manchester City,” Chiellini added.

“Here too, we are on a razor’s edge because the other semi-finalist, Real Madrid, is also very strong.

“But I think that eventually, Manchester City will have to reach the final sooner or later, so I would bet another €1 on the Inter-Manchester City final.”

