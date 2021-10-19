Sports

Champions League: Klopp slams Atletico’s style as teams clash today

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he still finds it hard to warm to Atletico Madrid’s style of play despite his deep admiration for the Spanish champions’ coach Diego Simeone. Klopp hit out at Atletico’s defensive tactics when Simeone’s men won 3-2 after extra-time at Anfield in the Champions League last-16 in March 2020 to progress 4-2 on aggregate. The German excused that outburst on Monday, saying it showed his frustration at
being forced to play the game with a full crowd just days before the coronavirus pandemic shut down European football for months. “I was angry, disappointed about a lot of things with the world in the moment,” said Klopp. “Then we had to concentrate on football in a really strange circumstance. “Diego Simeone is doing everything right. He is the current Spanish champion. He is at Atletico for I don’t know how long, but very successful there.”

