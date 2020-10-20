Champions League: Man United drop Cavani ahead PSG

New recruit, Edinson Cavani, will not feature against his former club, PSG as Manchester United left him behind along with under fire skipper, Harry Maguire. Cavani was initially anticipated as likely to make his debut with Manchester United in the Champions League clash with PSG in Paris. But the 33-year-old did not travel to the French capital with the first-team squad on Monday and is expected to continue training back at the club’s Carrington base this week.

There are reports claiming that the Uruguayan could still make his own way to Paris for the match but it appears unlikely considering he was not at Manchester Airport for the short flight over to France. Club captain Harry Maguire also did not travel with the group despite starring and scoring in the Red Devils’ 4-1 win over Newcastle at the weekend.

