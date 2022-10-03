Champions League: Napoli banks on Osimhen against Ajax

Segun Bailey ABUJA In form Serie A side Napoli are banking on Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen to fit for their Champions League match against Ajax.

According to the latest reports, Napoli are confident that Osimhen could make his comeback to play against Ajax in the Champions League.

The Nigeria international striker has been out of action since suffering a femoral bicep strain during the 4-1 win over Liverpool on September 7.

He is not even in the squad for today’s Serie A encounter with Torino, but DAZN report from sources within the Partenopei camp that Osimhen is recovering well.

They are even feeling confident he could be back for the Champions League trip to the Amsterdam Arena on Tuesday October 4. Napoli are top of their Champions League group on six points, followed by Liverpool and Ajax on three apiece.

Osimhenhadbeenabletocontributetwo goals and one assist in his six competitive appearances before the injury this season.

