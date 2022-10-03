Sports

Champions League: Napoli banks on Osimhen against Ajax

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Segun Bailey ABUJA In form Serie A side Napoli are banking on Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen to fit for their Champions League match against Ajax.

 

According to the latest reports, Napoli are confident that Osimhen could make his comeback to play against Ajax in the Champions League.

 

The Nigeria international striker has been out of action since suffering a femoral bicep strain during the 4-1 win over Liverpool on September 7.

He is not even in the squad for today’s Serie A encounter with Torino, but DAZN report from sources within the Partenopei camp that Osimhen is recovering well.

They are even feeling confident he could be back for the Champions League trip to the Amsterdam Arena on Tuesday October 4. Napoli are top of their Champions League group on six points, followed by Liverpool and Ajax on three apiece.

Osimhenhadbeenabletocontributetwo goals and one assist in his six competitive appearances before the injury this season.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Bruno Fernandes voted Man United’s Player of the Year

Posted on Author Reporter

  Bruno Fernandes has been crowned as the winner of the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award for 2019/20, following a brilliant start to his Manchester United career. Thousands of fans voted in our Official App to determine the victor, and they decided in favour of the Portuguese playmaker, who just edged out Anthony Martial, […]
Sports

How move to U.S. deprived Usiyan of AFCON 1980 medal, BY Felix Owolabi

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Ex-international Felix Owolabi has said his late former teammate, Thompson Usiyan, who died in California, United States, on Tuesday, could not realise his ambition of winning the African Cup of Nations because he couldn’t break into the Green Eagles squad due to the poor level of football in the United States where he had moved […]
Sports

Borussia Dortmund sack manager, Favre

Posted on Author Reporter

  Borussia Dortmund have sacked Lucien Favre as manager in the wake of the 5-1 thrashing by Stuttgart. The defeat, which was a third in five league games for Dortmund, left them fifth in the Bundesliga and five points behind leaders Bayern Munich, reports the BBC. However, 63-year-old Swiss Favre had led the club into […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica