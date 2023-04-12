Champions League: Osimhen to feature in Napoli’s second-leg tie with Milan

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is un- likely to feature for his Serie A side Napoli when they face rivals Milan in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday but New Telegraph can report that the powerful forward will be fit enough for the second leg on April 18.

The striker has not been available for the Naples-based outfit after copping an injury during his international engagements with the Super Eagles in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Guinea -Bissau.

In his absence, Milan bashed Napoli 4-0 in a Serie A clash and the league leaders had to rely on an own goal to secure a 2-1 at Lecce last Friday.

There were fears Osimhen would not feature for Napoli in both legs against Milan but Corriere dello Sport per Napoli Magazine reports that Osimhen would be available when the Rossoneri travel to the Diego Maradona Stadium for the second leg on April 18. The way they have progressed through the competition, and being placed on the other side of the draw from European football’s contemporary powerhouses, has made them dark horses.

However as the season has progressed Napoli have become increasingly dependent on the dynamism of Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and a thigh injury for Serie A’s leading scorer has highlighted his importance to his team’s overall play in their last two matches.

“It does become difficult without him because he has this way of running into space and a physical presence, he can draw everyone to him and then create space,” said Spalletti after the Lecce win.