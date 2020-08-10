Champions League: Ronaldo needs support from teammates, says sister

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister tried to appease Juventus fans after her brother failed to help the club reach the knockout stages of the Champions League on Friday.

The Italian champions were knocked out of the competition despite Ronaldo’s two goals in the 2-1 win over Lyon.

However, Lyon beat Juventus 1-0 in France in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie.

Memphis Depay scored from the penalty spot in the 12th minute before Ronaldo scored his own goal in the 43rd minute and added a second from the 18th yard in the 60th minute.

Since joining Juve from Real Madrid two years ago, Ronaldo has scored all seven of Juve’s goals in the last 16 of the Champions League.

His sister Elma said her brother needed more support from his team-mates if they wanted him to win the trophy again for the sixth time.

Real Madrid were knocked out of the competition by Manchester City on Friday night after a 2-1 defeat at home and away.

Lyon will now face Man City in the quarter-finals, where this time only one game will be played – not home and away as usual.

The games will be played in Lisbon, Portugal

Like this: Like Loading...